01:20
Student cinema - free movies!
This is a must go. The Askew Student Center. Here you can play video games, PC games, trivia nights, and see free movies! They sometimes display movies that haven't come out to the general public yet!
01:00
Catalina cafe - hipster & positive vibe
Hands down one of my favorite coffee shops in town. There is plenty of seating in and outside the cafe, delicious house blending coffee, graffiti decoration and a hipster warming vibe.
01:19
Gems around campus
Check out some of the most beautiful places on FSU's campus. Explore historic landmarks like the Integration Statue! There are so many beautiful sights to see at FSU.
A place to meditate? one of the hidden gems at fsu.
I found this last semester, a meditation room. If you like to meditate or just want a moment for yourself, FSU has a room dedicated for you!
01:05
Doak campbell stadium, want to see fsu's football games?
Go Noles! Here's a little glimpse of the outside of the Doak Campbell Stadium. Inside it has two huge screens and a student section area. Right next to it is where the football players practice. They have inside and outside fields! I forgot to mention that all FSU games are completely free for FSU students!
01:22
Chemistry buildings
Here I will show you around my favorite part of campus and let you know how you can get involved in undergraduate research.
01:06
Welcome to the union green!
The Union Green is the quad right outside of the student union, where a lot of fairs and functions are held. It's close to many of the most popular places on campus.
00:41
How big is fsu?
You might be wondering how is it to be with other 32,000 more undergrads. Most of the days is not so crowded. However, there are times where the buses are at full capacity! There are also times where a lot of students get out of class at the same time and it's challenging to drive a bike from or to class.
Florida State University (FSU)
00:41
00:28
Kissing bench
The Kissing Bench was made famous via old FSU story which told of a professor who kissed a girl on the bench when he was younger and they later married. The bench is said to be good luck--if you can find where the actual one is.
01:10
Strozier library
Come check out Stroz with me! This is the largest library on-campus located right next to Landis Green. There are 5 full floors of study space, computers, and books! The further you go up, the quieter it gets!
00:52
Ways to get to your class!
Overall, I love to walk to class because there is a lot of trees and nice landscapes. Sometimes I will take the bus if I'm not feeling like walking, and it's free! Getting to class in a bike is also a good option. If you don't have one, you can rent a bike all over campus!
00:30
I hope you liked this tour!
I know, so sad the tour is over... However, If you decide to come and I'm still here, hit me up and I can show you personally the entire campus! A little piece of advice: Download The Rider App as soon as you get here. That way you can track the buses and safe time!
02:26
Pay a visit to strozier library
Famously known as the party library because it opens 24/7, Strozier is the second home to FSU students during exam periods.
Take a nap on campus
The room to the left of the CGE (Center for Global Engagement) is designed with stylish mattresses and comfy pillows and students are free to come to rest and NAP. This is the hidden gem that saves my life. I go here sometimes since I have a class at 8.30 AM and then later at 3 PM and need to take a break in between :)
01:05
Bagels for breakfast
Bagels are good for any meals of the day. FSU campus is the house of the best bagel store I've ever been to. It's super delicious, good price and diverse menu options to choose from. P/s: On Google maps, it says the location is the Starbucks only because it's not updated, the location now is Einstein Bros Bagels.