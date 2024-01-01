YOU'RE WATCHING
Fordham University (FU) Campus
03:09
Faq- being in the city, school size, the weather
My overall take of being in the city, basically I love it! Its really nice being in a medium sized school, its the perfect balance. And with the weather, you learn to deal with the cold, it makes the summer that much sweeter.
00:25
25 second gym talk
Im not really a big gym person, can you tell? We do have good spin classes though! We just got all new high tech pretty bikes :)
00:45
Place to chill, eat, and study outside!
Although we may only have one main quad, there are many other places for Fordham students to get outside and hang out with one another, this is one of them! A seating area outside Hughes Hall, the business school, it is a centralized location on campus.
01:34
Campus landmarks: the ram
I am a little superstitious so have to make sure to check that off before the end of freshman year. But how pretty is that fountain, also right on the way when you walk outside Starbucks. You can only imagine how many Starbucks pics are taken with that background each day.
20:41
Fordham university q&a
This is literally everything you need to know if you are thinking about attending or are committing to Fordham. I share all the little details that aren't talked about so you know everything that there is to know.
01:34
Interview with my la best friend riley!
Fordham may have a reputation of having only people from the tristate area, but it is not true! This is something I was super afraid of before coming to school here, but to be honest, most of the people I am friends with have to take planes to go home. I have so many friends from California, and friends that are international; these are people I never would have met if I didn't come to Fordham.
02:08
Interview with my roommate vanessa in the dining hall!
My roommates perspective on Fordham!! You heard it here, honestly nothing bad to say everyone.
00:39
Introduction- welcome to fordham!!!!
I hope you all are excited to see Fordham and learn a little bit about the campus and the school!
