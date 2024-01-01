YOU'RE WATCHING
George Washington University (GWU) Campus
00:57
Walk through the 6th floor of gelman library with erin
The sixth floor of the Gelman Library is reserved for quiet space. Another great feature that is commonly overlooked is the wide selection of books that are available... give them a try because you never know when you'll need a source for a paper your doing.
03:12
Skye interviews his friend abigail!
Abigail is American but lived in Austria for 6 years but found her home back in the states at GW
00:12
Gwu scores!
Sports are very popular at GWU. Watch the men score on Johns Hopkins in the water.
00:41
Skye welcoming you to gw!
Skye a freshman at The George Washington University explaining personal background and surrounding area.
00:27
An impromptu interview with luke about the gwu experience
After getting some donuts, Luke explains his job on campus and how awesome the student body is.
02:54
Erin shows you the dining options in district house!
District House is a new housing option available to sophomores. One great thing about this is that below the building is a mini cafeteria with popular chain restaurants as well as few local spots.
01:39
Elliott school
Check out the Elliott School of International Affairs! The number 1 school at GW!
01:25
Skye's commute to class
Skye showing is walk to his comparative politics class in the morning up on the Mount Vernon Campus.
01:10
Meet erin! and get ready to experience gwu, through her eyes
Erin will be your tour guide today and she's going to show you everything you need to know about.
03:12
00:52
Charles e. smith center
This is the main sports center on campus, most large events take place there.