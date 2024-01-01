Sign Up
George Washington University (GWU) Campus

All Campus Reviews

00:57
Walk through the 6th floor of gelman library with erin
Academics
The sixth floor of the Gelman Library is reserved for quiet space. Another great feature that is commonly overlooked is the wide selection of books that are available... give them a try because you never know when you'll need a source for a paper your doing.
03:12
Skye interviews his friend abigail!
Campus
Abigail is American but lived in Austria for 6 years but found her home back in the states at GW
00:12
Gwu scores!
Sports are very popular at GWU. Watch the men score on Johns Hopkins in the water.
01:18
Why i chose campusreel
Linh McCool Campus
Learn about why I chose CampusReel!
00:41
Skye welcoming you to gw!
Campus
Skye a freshman at The George Washington University explaining personal background and surrounding area.
00:27
An impromptu interview with luke about the gwu experience
Campus
After getting some donuts, Luke explains his job on campus and how awesome the student body is.
02:54
Erin shows you the dining options in district house!
Food
District House is a new housing option available to sophomores. One great thing about this is that below the building is a mini cafeteria with popular chain restaurants as well as few local spots.
01:39
Elliott school
Linh McCool Campus
Check out the Elliott School of International Affairs! The number 1 school at GW!
01:25
Skye's commute to class
Campus
Skye showing is walk to his comparative politics class in the morning up on the Mount Vernon Campus.
01:18
University yard tour
Campus
Where the Law school, Art school, Media and Public Affairs, and textile museum meet to form the yard.
George Washington University (GWU)

01:10
Meet erin! and get ready to experience gwu, through her eyes
Erin will be your tour guide today and she's going to show you everything you need to know about.
00:40
The legend of our hippo
Campus
You must know the legend of the Hippo when becoming a GW student! It is our actual spirit animal and unofficial mascot!

George Washington University (GWU) 2223 H St NW

01:18
00:25
Welcome to gwu!
Linh McCool Campus
welcome to GWU! My name is Linh and I will be guiding you through the George Washington University! Learn some more about me and get ready for the tour:)

George Washington University (GWU) Beefsteak

01:03
Check out the dining options next to campus!
Food
Check out some dining options outside of campus. Here you'll find everything from burgers to groceries.

George Washington University (GWU) Charles E. Smith Center

03:12
00:52
Charles e. smith center
Campus
This is the main sports center on campus, most large events take place there.
00:18
Views from the stands of the men's water polo game
Sports are very popular at GWU. Watch the men take on Johns Hopkins in the water.
