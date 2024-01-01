YOU'RE WATCHING
George Washington University (GWU) Dining & Food
02:54
Erin shows you the dining options in district house!
District House is a new housing option available to sophomores. One great thing about this is that below the building is a mini cafeteria with popular chain restaurants as well as few local spots.
01:03
Check out the dining options next to campus!
Check out some dining options outside of campus. Here you'll find everything from burgers to groceries.
00:51
More pastries in the student housing quad!
There are always events help on the greens around campus. Today it was pastries from Panera but who knows what it'll be next time?
02:00
Food court at district house
Skye explains that GW does not have a traditional cafeteria and that students purchase food from independent vendors using their Gworld cards that is given a balance at the beginning of each semester.
00:43
Need a late night dining option? crepeaway has you covered!
Late night food is a must for all college students but what the difference is when the late night food is actually good. Crepeaway is always a hot spot for after party's to grab a bite to eat.
