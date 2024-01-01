Sign Up
George Washington University (GWU) Dining & Food

All Dining & Food Reviews

02:54
Erin shows you the dining options in district house!
Food
District House is a new housing option available to sophomores. One great thing about this is that below the building is a mini cafeteria with popular chain restaurants as well as few local spots.
01:12
Dining hall
Linh McCool Food
Explore the GWU “dining hall” on Foggy Bottom!
01:03
Check out the dining options next to campus!
Food
Check out some dining options outside of campus. Here you'll find everything from burgers to groceries.
00:51
More pastries in the student housing quad!
Dorms
There are always events help on the greens around campus. Today it was pastries from Panera but who knows what it'll be next time?
01:30
Meal plan
Linh McCool Food
Learn about how the meal plan at GWU works around the entire city!
02:00
Food court at district house
Food
Skye explains that GW does not have a traditional cafeteria and that students purchase food from independent vendors using their Gworld cards that is given a balance at the beginning of each semester.
00:43
Need a late night dining option? crepeaway has you covered!
Food
Late night food is a must for all college students but what the difference is when the late night food is actually good. Crepeaway is always a hot spot for after party's to grab a bite to eat.
10:23
The truth about dining at gw
imuRgency . Food
Exposing the truth about the GW dining plan

