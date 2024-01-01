Hey guys! In this video, I am going to take you along with me to show you what my days look like! Hope you like this daily routine video and can't wait to see each of you on campus! Also, shout out to bensounds.com for their nice tunes! Also, if you were wondering about the gobeyond320.com brand that I was repping in the video, if you use my promo code 'laurennwalterss' you can receive 15% off your order! See you in my next video :)