Georgetown College Campus
03:02
Cafeteria tour at georgetown college with abir
Abir El Hirch- Georgetown College Cafeteria Tour
02:22
Learning resource center tour at georgetown college with becky gray
Student Becky Gray gives us a tour of Georgetown College's Learning Resource Center, also known as the "LRC"or Library
08:03
Daily routine :)
Hey guys! In this video, I am going to take you along with me to show you what my days look like! Hope you like this daily routine video and can't wait to see each of you on campus! Also, shout out to bensounds.com for their nice tunes! Also, if you were wondering about the gobeyond320.com brand that I was repping in the video, if you use my promo code 'laurennwalterss' you can receive 15% off your order! See you in my next video :)
02:03
Cralle student center tour at georgetown college with abir
Cralle Student Center Tour with Abir El Hirch
03:11
International student perspectives at gc
Learn about Georgetown College from one of our international student athletes.
08:25
Tour of georgetown college
This is a mini version of a tour you would get if you came to visit GC! This video hits the majority of the buildings on campus and gives you a good overview of the academic buildings. I hope you enjoy!
01:51
Touring the quad at georgetown college with lauren
Lauren takes us on a tour of the quad at Georgetown College.
02:07
The acrobatics & tumbling program
This is all about the Acrobatics and Tumbling Program here at Georgetown College!
