Did you know that Georgetown University's dining hall was ranked #8 best in the nation by USAToday in 2015? We definitely still carry that statistic in our hearts. GU's dining hall (officially called O'Donovan Hall, but students call it Leo's) has two floors. The top floor is more food court style with rotating cuisines, and the downstairs is more of a traditional dining hall operating on a one swipe - eat all you want system. GU students are required to have a meal plan for their first two years at GU, but you can definitely still apply to not have a meal plan if you have dietary restrictions.