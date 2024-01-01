Sign Up
Georgetown University Dining & Food

00:34
Camryn and rebecca show you around the leavy center!
Food
Inside the Leavy Center you can see the Barnes and Noble bookstore that we have as well as Vittle Vittles which is a mini supermarket for you to get all of your groceries. As you head down the halls you'll find Chick Fil A and more study space for you and your friends.
01:17
Pricilla breaks down the dining options at georgetown
Food
There are plenty of options for food at Georgetown. Leo's is the dining hall on campus, with both an upstairs and downstairs. The food is all purchased via meal swipes. You get three meal swipes a day for your choice of food. Chick Fil A is not on meal swipe but is always a great place to grab some awesome chicken.
00:54
"how's the food at georgetown?"
Food
The food at Georgetown is what students will say isn't bad. There is a decent variety of options available to you here, the biggest complaint that people have is the efficiency of the restaurants and food bars.
00:50
"what do you think about the dining options at georgetown?"
Food
If you aren't a fan of typical American food or maybe you like to spice it up a little Leo's is a great place to try. They pride themselves on incorporating Central Amercian cuisine. Each night is different so make sure to give it a try. The food options are always changing on campus, if you ever get bored of on-campus options just head off campus to try something else.
01:06
Dining hall at georgetown university
Camille Bismonte Food
Did you know that Georgetown University's dining hall was ranked #8 best in the nation by USAToday in 2015? We definitely still carry that statistic in our hearts. GU's dining hall (officially called O'Donovan Hall, but students call it Leo's) has two floors. The top floor is more food court style with rotating cuisines, and the downstairs is more of a traditional dining hall operating on a one swipe - eat all you want system. GU students are required to have a meal plan for their first two years at GU, but you can definitely still apply to not have a meal plan if you have dietary restrictions.
00:17
Late night food?
Food
If you and your friends are looking for food late at night there are tons of options around campus including falafel!!
01:30
Camryn and maria tell you all you need to know about m street at georgetown
Food
The surrounding area outside the walls of Georgetown's campus is filled with places for you to grab a bite to eat or even go shopping.The best part about it is that you don't have to drive, it's all walking distance.
01:12
Camryn tells you about clubs & organizations at georgetown
Food
On nice days around campus, there will always be tables set up with clubs looking for signups. Students at Georgetown are always looking for ways to be involved and clubs and organizations are a great way to do just that. Fun fact, if you love to cook burgers there's a club for that. No matter what you like there's a place for you to get involved.
00:21
Need a late night study boost? midnight mug has you covered
Food
Up late studying? Come down to Midnight Mug to grab a coffee and some snacks. Completely run by students, it's on the second floor of the library so you won't have to travel far from your study spot.
01:31
Eating out in adams morgan
Camille Bismonte Food
Camille and her friend Kareeda bring you around their late night adventures around Adams Morgan, one of the more popular destinations to eat and explore for DC natives.
Georgetown University

