Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus Campus

01:45
Campus landmarks
Melanie Weaver Campus
Although Tech is home to many important landmarks, these are a few of the most iconic. Everywhere you walk around Georgia Tech you will find something beautiful.
02:07
Housing quads
Melanie Weaver Dorms
Each cluster of dorms on campus has either its own or a shared quad. The quad is a perfect area to go outside and just enjoy the day.
02:47
What's today? game day!
Melanie Weaver
Whether you favor baseball, basketball, or football, Georgia Tech students will show excitement for your favorite sport. From singing Ramblin' Wreck from Georgia Tech and To Hell with Georgia to dancing The Horse, Georgia Tech fans will never fail to excite your game day.
07:28
First day of classes at georgia tech
William Willis Campus
Today is the first day of classes for the 2019-2020 semester! Yay! I take you around for my first day of classes!
03:11
Library
Melanie Weaver Academics
The Crossland Tower Library was just finished in January of 2019. Still undergoing slight renovation (adding more tables and study spaces and such), it is the perfect place to go and study. Most of the library books are held off campus at a shared library with Emory University; however the library still holds some. Additionally, each major has their own librarian to help them check out the books that they need.
02:05
Sports stadiums
Melanie Weaver
Athletics are an important part of Georgia Tech. Being a Division 1 school, obviously our stadiums are very accommodating. This month the Patriots even practiced in our football stadium in preparation for their Super Bowl win!
06:03
A talk with the th new georgia tech head coach
William Willis Campus
Today, I talk to the new head coach of the Georgia Tech Football team! I'm excited for the upcoming football season!
02:16
Academic quads
Melanie Weaver Campus
The academic quads at Georgia Tech are some of the most beautiful places on campus. You will find students hanging out, studying, or even just relaxing there. Although the exact whereabouts of such quads may be unbeknownst to all, they are always worth the find.
03:10
Ga tech campus destination: the culc
Melanie Weaver Academics
The Clough Undergraduate Learning Commons, better known as the CULC is one of the busiest buildings on campus. Home to Starbucks, study rooms, classrooms, labs, and lecture halls, the CULC is always the place to be. There are even showers on the first floor!
01:27
My college town: atlanta
Melanie Weaver
Georgia Tech is located within the city of Atlanta, Georgia. Even though it is in the middle of a big city, it's hard to tell when you're on campus. Campus feels like home, but once you step of a world of excitement awaits. A few key places for a fun weekend in Atlanta, besides those featured in this video, are Piedmont Park, the Atlanta Belt Line, and the World of Coca-Cola.
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus BioQuad

02:16
Academic quads
Melanie Weaver Campus
The academic quads at Georgia Tech are some of the most beautiful places on campus. You will find students hanging out, studying, or even just relaxing there. Although the exact whereabouts of such quads may be unbeknownst to all, they are always worth the find.

Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus Bobby Dodd Stadium at Grant Field

02:05
Sports stadiums
Melanie Weaver
Athletics are an important part of Georgia Tech. Being a Division 1 school, obviously our stadiums are very accommodating. This month the Patriots even practiced in our football stadium in preparation for their Super Bowl win!

Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus Clough Undergraduate Learning Commons

03:10
Ga tech campus destination: the culc
Melanie Weaver Academics
The Clough Undergraduate Learning Commons, better known as the CULC is one of the busiest buildings on campus. Home to Starbucks, study rooms, classrooms, labs, and lecture halls, the CULC is always the place to be. There are even showers on the first floor!

Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus Crosland Tower

03:11
Library
Melanie Weaver Academics
The Crossland Tower Library was just finished in January of 2019. Still undergoing slight renovation (adding more tables and study spaces and such), it is the perfect place to go and study. Most of the library books are held off campus at a shared library with Emory University; however the library still holds some. Additionally, each major has their own librarian to help them check out the books that they need.
