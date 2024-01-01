YOU'RE WATCHING
Gonzaga University (GU) Campus
Landmarks to see at gonzaga - with ajay
if you choose to come to Gonzaga for a visit. make sure to watch this video and find out where you should go on campus.
Gonzaga's foley library - with ajay
Most people at college have other study spots on campus that isn't their own dorm. I think that the Gonzaga Foley Library is a great option. In this video, I give you a tour of Gonzaga's Foley Library
Housing options at gonzaga - with ajay
College is a very difficult time to get everything figured out. This video is here to make it easier to decide and look at the housing options here at Gonzaga. I list all the options here for first year students.
What classrooms are like at gonzaga - with ajay
Have you ever wanted to know what classroom is like at Gonzaga University? Heres your chance to understand the small sized classrooms at Gonzaga. I take you through one of the classrooms in College Hall (one of our main buildings that holds many of our classrooms).
The gonzaga quads - with ajay
Gonzaga has a lot of fun things to do on campus, but it's important to know which buildings here are especially important. this video will show you which buildings you should check out.
Game day at gonzaga (the basketball games) - with ajay
Gonzaga's Basketball team is one of the best in the nation. Our basketball team is what brings all zags together. Watch this video to find out what it's like to be a part of Zag Nation during one of our games!
Gonzaga's important academic buildings
its important to know which buildings here are the ones that can help. every high school student wants to know anyway, this video will show you
Welcome to your gonzaga university tour - with ajay
This is your welcome video to my (Ajay) tour of Gonzaga University here in Spokane Washington. I am a first semester Freshman here at Gonzaga (as of fall of 2018) and My views may be very similar to yours if you choose to come here. So watch the other videos to find out if Gonzaga is the right fit for you!
