Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Gonzaga University (GU) Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

01:47
Landmarks to see at gonzaga - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Campus
if you choose to come to Gonzaga for a visit. make sure to watch this video and find out where you should go on campus.
01:54
Gonzaga's foley library - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Academics
Most people at college have other study spots on campus that isn't their own dorm. I think that the Gonzaga Foley Library is a great option. In this video, I give you a tour of Gonzaga's Foley Library
01:24
Housing options at gonzaga - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Dorms
College is a very difficult time to get everything figured out. This video is here to make it easier to decide and look at the housing options here at Gonzaga. I list all the options here for first year students.
01:25
What classrooms are like at gonzaga - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Academics
Have you ever wanted to know what classroom is like at Gonzaga University? Heres your chance to understand the small sized classrooms at Gonzaga. I take you through one of the classrooms in College Hall (one of our main buildings that holds many of our classrooms).
01:32
The gonzaga quads - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Campus
Gonzaga has a lot of fun things to do on campus, but it's important to know which buildings here are especially important. this video will show you which buildings you should check out.
01:35
Game day at gonzaga (the basketball games) - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh
Gonzaga's Basketball team is one of the best in the nation. Our basketball team is what brings all zags together. Watch this video to find out what it's like to be a part of Zag Nation during one of our games!
02:02
Gonzaga's important academic buildings
Ajay Raghubansh Academics
its important to know which buildings here are the ones that can help. every high school student wants to know anyway, this video will show you
01:01
Welcome to your gonzaga university tour - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh
This is your welcome video to my (Ajay) tour of Gonzaga University here in Spokane Washington. I am a first semester Freshman here at Gonzaga (as of fall of 2018) and My views may be very similar to yours if you choose to come here. So watch the other videos to find out if Gonzaga is the right fit for you!

Gonzaga University (GU)

01:47
Landmarks to see at gonzaga - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Campus
if you choose to come to Gonzaga for a visit. make sure to watch this video and find out where you should go on campus.
01:54
Gonzaga's foley library - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Academics
Most people at college have other study spots on campus that isn't their own dorm. I think that the Gonzaga Foley Library is a great option. In this video, I give you a tour of Gonzaga's Foley Library
01:24
Housing options at gonzaga - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Dorms
College is a very difficult time to get everything figured out. This video is here to make it easier to decide and look at the housing options here at Gonzaga. I list all the options here for first year students.
01:35
Game day at gonzaga (the basketball games) - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh
Gonzaga's Basketball team is one of the best in the nation. Our basketball team is what brings all zags together. Watch this video to find out what it's like to be a part of Zag Nation during one of our games!

Gonzaga University (GU) College Hall

01:25
What classrooms are like at gonzaga - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Academics
Have you ever wanted to know what classroom is like at Gonzaga University? Heres your chance to understand the small sized classrooms at Gonzaga. I take you through one of the classrooms in College Hall (one of our main buildings that holds many of our classrooms).

Gonzaga University (GU) Gonzaga University

01:32
The gonzaga quads - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Campus
Gonzaga has a lot of fun things to do on campus, but it's important to know which buildings here are especially important. this video will show you which buildings you should check out.
02:02
Gonzaga's important academic buildings
Ajay Raghubansh Academics
its important to know which buildings here are the ones that can help. every high school student wants to know anyway, this video will show you
01:01
Welcome to your gonzaga university tour - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh
This is your welcome video to my (Ajay) tour of Gonzaga University here in Spokane Washington. I am a first semester Freshman here at Gonzaga (as of fall of 2018) and My views may be very similar to yours if you choose to come here. So watch the other videos to find out if Gonzaga is the right fit for you!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved