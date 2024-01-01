Meet your ambassador, Hannah! Gordon College
A quick walk through the main campus Gordon College
A typical day with Hannah (Wednesday, if you’re wondering) Gordon College
Dorm room tour (cleaned just for this video)! Fulton Hall
A tour of Fulton Hall Fulton Hall
Quick facts about Gordon Fulton Hall
Location & transportation Fulton Hall
Meet Sara! Ken Olsen Science Center
A tour of our main dining hall, Lane! Lane Student Center
Meal Plans Fulton Hall
Ken Olsen Science Center Ken Olsen Science Center
More food at Gillie's Lane Student Center
Phillips Music Center Gordon College
Meet Christian! Fulton Hall
Chester's and Bistro Two-Fifty-Five Lane Student Center
AJ Gordon Memorial Chapel A. J. Gordon Memorial Chapel
Barrington Center for the Arts Gordon College
Meet Evangelina! Grace Hall
Hannah and Bethany grab food in town The Bagel Shop
Going to the beach! Singing Beach
Jenks library Jenks Library at Gordon College
Jenks classroom & classes Jenks Library at Gordon College
Connecting with the community! Fulton Hall
(More) favorite off-campus spots! Rockport
Meet Sarah! Chase Hall
Golden Goose A. J. Gordon Memorial Chapel
A typical (fairly boring) night with Hannah Fulton Hall
Meet Jeremy! Chase Hall
A walk around the pond! Coy Pond
Some more of my favorite things on campus! Chase Hall
Meet Elena! Fulton Hall
Advice from a Gordon student Fulton Hall
Goodbye! Fulton Hall