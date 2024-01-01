Gordon College is in Wenham, Massachusetts with easy access to Boston and tons of other towns in the area! There isn't really a town immediately around Gordon, so some sort of transportation is super helpful to get places. But if you have access to transportation, there is a lot very close by! Anybody can keep their car on campus at Gordon, and there are also other transportation options if you don't have access to a car! Gordon has shuttles, there is a train station within five minutes of campus (that can take you into Boston and the surrounding area easily), and the Boston airport is also fairly close for longer distances!