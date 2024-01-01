YOU'RE WATCHING
Gordon College Campus
01:03
Location & transportation
Gordon College is in Wenham, Massachusetts with easy access to Boston and tons of other towns in the area! There isn't really a town immediately around Gordon, so some sort of transportation is super helpful to get places. But if you have access to transportation, there is a lot very close by! Anybody can keep their car on campus at Gordon, and there are also other transportation options if you don't have access to a car! Gordon has shuttles, there is a train station within five minutes of campus (that can take you into Boston and the surrounding area easily), and the Boston airport is also fairly close for longer distances!
02:55
Quick facts about gordon
Gordon is a Christian liberal arts college on the North Shore of Boston in Wenham, around 30-45 minutes from the city. Here are some quick facts about Gordon! Gordon's population, student to faculty ratio, popular majors, and a cool opportunity to create your own major or minor!
01:45
(more) favorite off-campus spots!
These are some more of my favorite off-campus spots (other than The Bagel Shop and Singing Beach, which each have their own videos!). Rockport, specifically, is one of my absolute favorites. It's a super cute town to walk around and is right on the coast. You'll notice that I show you a lot of coffee shops and cafés which is because that's where Bethany and I like to explore when we have free time.
01:15
Connecting with the community!
Gordon is nicely situated around plenty of towns, and also about 28 miles from Boston. At Gordon, I feel like we have tons of opportunities to connect with the surrounding community and meet people from around the area.
02:00
Ken olsen science center
Ken Olsen Science Center (commonly called KOSC), is the science building on campus. KOSC has (as you'd expect) many different types of labs, classrooms, offices. If you're a science major, you'll definitely be spending a lot of time in here. KOSC is a really cool building and even has a greenhouse, a bee colony, and a cadaver lab! KOSC also is used to host lots of events on campus. When we have job, internship, and/or ministry fairs, they're usually in KOSC.
03:10
Barrington center for the arts
Barrington Center for the Arts is located a little behind the library on campus and is constantly filled with tons of amazing art. Barrington has two galleries with continually changing art, a cinema room, a black box theater, a computer lab, a bunch of art studios (for woodworking, stone, pottery, painting, etc.), and offices. Behind Barrington, there is a garden, which, during the fall and spring, grows veggies and flowers that are free to pick (as long as you bring scissors and a bag!).
04:56
A typical day with hannah (wednesday, if you’re wondering)
Follow me through a typical Wednesday. My schedule is pretty much the same Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: philosophy, history, chapel, and then New Testament. I'll walk you through my schedule and then show you some clips from a typical Monday or Wednesday chapel session.
04:23
A walk around the pond!
Gordon's buildings line Coy Pond. The pond is really beautiful and probably my favorite part of campus. The pond has a whole ton of trails surrounding it that lead to other ponds. There's plenty of trails to walk, hike, or bike. I personally have only walked around the perimeter of Coy Pond and on the trail that connects to Gull Pond, a smaller pond with a little beach and canoes. However, there are about 2 or 3 more ponds that can be accessed by taking the trails. Our Discovery high ropes course is also in the Gordon woods (I think officially called the Chebacco woods).
03:04
A quick walk through the main campus
A quick walk through Gordon's campus! This is not the whole campus, but just the central area. For the areas not shown: if you walk behind our library, you'll find the arts center and the physical plant building. Instead of walking straight towards the chapel, if you turn and walk left past Chase and continue all the way across the road, you'll find The Village housing, the Bennet Center (the gym), and behind Bennett is the Brigham Athletic Center. There are more residence halls on the left side of the quad, lining the road up until the chapel.
02:26
Jenks library
Jenks Library is one of the most popular buildings on campus. At any time of the day, you can find tons of students inside socializing, studying, or taking classes. Jenks has printers, tons of study areas and resources, the Academic Success Center, Center for Technology Services, the registrar's office, lots of classrooms, a place to eat, and a bunch more.
03:10
03:04
01:23
Phillips music center
Phillips Music Center is between Lane Student Center and Ken Olsen Science Center on campus. It has a ton of practice rooms for music majors, and people of any major (as long as the room isn't reserved!). Phillips also has what I think is one of the prettiest rooms and brightest rooms in any of our buildings: Phillips Recital Hall. The hall has one of the best views overlooking Coy Pond with a wall made completely of windows and a high ceiling. If you're a music major, you'll most likely be spending a lot of time in Phillips!
01:41
Aj gordon memorial chapel
AJ Gordon Memorial Chapel is probably the landmark of Gordon College. The chapel is used for Monday, Wednesday, and Friday chapel sessions and large gatherings/large-scale events. On the second and third floors, the chapel has the chapel offices for our chapel staff (they're the best!), a small lounge area, and a prayer room.
06:00
Golden goose
Golden Goose is an annual comedy competition at Gordon College. Each class chooses three "geese" competitors from each class. Every goose films a comedy video and then each class's geese perform a live comedic skit. The Golden Goose theme this year was high school, though the skits are only loosely related to the theme. Our two hosts also perform skits interspersed throughout the program, and there is are opening and closing dance numbers. This year's winners were the senior geese (I swear this is not an event that's biased towards seniors—the seniors really did crush the competition this year).
04:23
