GCU - Bring a Skateboard or Scooter!
In this video I explain that a skate board or scooter is something that you should bring to GCU's campus. It makes getting from place to place quick and easy!
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
One more recommendation that I have for you guys is to bring a skateboard, horse food or on campus. This campus is a little too small for biking, but skateboards Scooters are prime for GCS campus, so make sure to bring what you have.