The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

This is where most of the food is gonna be on campus. All we have are places to use your dining dollars dining dollars. I work in a specific way where you pay cash and you get dining dollars. So let's say you pay thirteen hundred dollars cash. You get one hundred dining dollars to spend any of these Russians that you want. So that's what you want to have it seven days a week, Not five, but seven days a week. You want a blindside seven days a week? You have Einstein seven days a week. We also own options like Chick play subway and Express. You're in a different location, which I'll show you guys later.