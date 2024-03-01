GCU - Housing - The Grove
In this video I show you the outside perspective of the recently built "grove". The Grove is made up of 4 six story buildings made for freshman specifically. Keep in mind: The google street view shows a road, GCU has expanded since then and became a much larger campus, see my video for a better idea of the grove.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
Find me some flag football, intramural sports, anything. So this is where almost all the freshmen are housed. They are expanding, so easygoing fills up real quick. If you guys are looking to stay any buildings during your freshman year, I would definitely recommend any building in the grove.