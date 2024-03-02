GCU - Lopes Lab .MOV
This is Lab that GCU offers to their students to express creativity and build and make things that they desire such as skateboards, 3d printed material, etc.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
So I'm gonna show you has another classic about you. If your engineering major give any creativity has a U boat for students to use. You know, we have tons of stuff, right? Got some students working on hands hands is Actually, nobody can control the PS to controller printed. Yeah, so it's just another coup aspect of GC offers to their students.