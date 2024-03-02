The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

He's a student body president at campus, and he's gonna tell you a little bit about our student body. I think the students here are excited to be here for a number of reasons. A lot of it has to do just with how great this campus is a hole. I think that excitement translates into genuine love. Well, they care about investing into our personal community on campus and the community around us, which is something that's super awesome. I've always felt a genuine passion concern investment for myself personally when I'm interacting with students on campus here, which is which is good.