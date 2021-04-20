Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

HEC Paris Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are HEC Paris virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. HEC Paris is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of HEC Paris virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the HEC Paris vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the HEC Paris campus by taking you around Fontainebleau. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a HEC Paris virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit HEC Paris in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of HEC Paris is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the HEC Paris people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting HEC Paris and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting HEC Paris in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at HEC Paris?

For your convenience, below is a list of HEC Paris places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a HEC Paris virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring HEC Paris on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting HEC Paris in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the HEC Paris virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a HEC Paris virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a HEC Paris virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting HEC Paris in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour HEC Paris. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience HEC Paris and Fontainebleau during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
02:13
Athul gopinath - clubs and extracurriculars at hec paris
Demo Account
Athul Gopinath - Clubs and Extracurriculars at HEC Paris
01:44
Athul gopinath - why hec paris?
Demo Account Interview
Indian student, Athul, discusses his reasons for choosing HEC Paris for his MBA.
00:58
Program, network, people: why i chose hec paris with sami
Demo Account Interview
Program, Network, People: Why I Chose HEC Paris with Sami
02:13
Tour the hec paris campus with sami!
Demo Account Campus
Tour the HEC Paris Campus with Sami!
01:11
Meet xinchen, an international student at hec paris
Demo Account Campus
Meet Xinchen, an International Student at HEC Paris
00:51
3 things that exceeded my expectations at hec with xinchen
Demo Account Campus
3 Things that Exceeded My Expectations at HEC with Xinchen
01:03
Meet knight, an international student at hec paris
Demo Account Campus
Meet Knight, an International Student at HEC Paris
01:20
Reputation, career resources, location: why knight chose hec paris
Demo Account Campus
Reputation, Career Resources, Location: Why Knight Chose HEC Paris
01:17
My two favorite things about hec paris with knight
Demo Account Campus
My Two Favorite Things About HEC Paris with Knight
02:07
Swati hasija: women in leadership at hec paris
Demo Account Campus
Swati Hasija: Women in Leadership at HEC Paris
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved