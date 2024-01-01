Sign Up
Hofstra University Campus

All Campus Reviews

01:50
Part 2: a walk through the central part of academic side of campus
Campus
Let's take a walk with Jasmine through central of the academic side of campus.
00:48
Join me on my walk to class
Campus
Walk with Jasmine to her Spanish class. See an average class size and learn other fun facts about the campus.
01:30
Hofstra fitness center
Allison Wolf Campus
I chat about what the fitness center (aka the gym) at Hofstra is like
02:23
Main campus
Campus
Aly welcomes you to Hofstra's main campus! There are three sections to the main campus. The first section houses majority of the liberal arts (Drama, Dance Voice, Radio Production, Film and Directing Film etc), then is the middle section which holds Hofstra Hall and standard classrooms for any subject, and the third section filled with trees which holds the writing center and the two main writing halls. Hofstra is a registered arboretum however you're seeing campus during the winter so you don't get to see what campus looks like all lush and filled with students relaxing on the quad. And finally, Aly briefly chats about the all so famous, Hofstra cats!
03:21
Joseph g. shapiro family hall part 1
Campus
Jasmine takes us on a mini tour of the Joseph G. Shapiro Family Hall building on the academic side of campus.
04:42
Let's check out the library!
Campus
Here Jasmine will give you a tour of Hofstra Library and all the things it has to offer!
02:16
Leaving the school of communications building
Campus
Let's walk outside of the school of communications with Jasmine and walk to our next destination!
02:15
Walking through narnia
Campus
Here Jasmine talks a little bit about why she came to Hofstra while displaying Hofstra's Mini version of Narnia.
01:49
Audio editing room
Campus
This is one of Jasmine's favorite places to hang out with peers, get work done, and chill in between classes.
00:22
Farthest part of south campus
Campus
Here we have the Farthest Point on South Campus. Mainly showing the Shuart Stadium and what exists on this empty side of campus. This side of campus is many for Education Majors and Lacrosse practice.
Hofstra University

02:16
Leaving the school of communications building
Campus
Let's walk outside of the school of communications with Jasmine and walk to our next destination!
01:08
Working on campus @ hofstra university museum of art
Allison Wolf Interview
A little bit about the museum at Hofstra University and what it is like to work on campus as a full-time student
02:48
Sports
Campus
Basketball and Baseball and Lacrosse and Soccer, Oh, My! These are just four of the popular sports here at Hofstra, both women's teams and men's teams alike. Unfortunately, Hofstra does not have a football team on campus anymore but we still give plenty of support to the sports that we do have!
02:55
Part 1: a walk through the central part of academic side of campus
Campus
Let's take a walk with Jasmine through central of the academic side of campus.
01:18
The first part of my morning commute
Campus
Aly brings you along on her morning commute! She explains the importance of Hofstra Swipe Cards in this video. They have a dual purpose; they act as both a meal swipe and your key to get in and out of buildings. She even explains what to do if you lose them (it happens to everyone).
01:20
An inexpensive weekend at hofstra
Allison Wolf
I did one activity for free through Hofstra Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. See what weekend fun through Hofstra looks like

Hofstra University C. V. Starr Hall

01:15
Business school buildings
Allison Wolf Campus
Inside look at the two business buildings on campus

Hofstra University CV Starr Hall, Hofstra Unversity School of Business

00:48
Join me on my walk to class
Campus
Walk with Jasmine to her Spanish class. See an average class size and learn other fun facts about the campus.
00:46
Zarb school of business
Campus
On the more Business side of campus lies CV Star, Monroe Lecture Hall, Berliner Hall, and Gittleson Hall. We even have a labyrinth on that side of campus! It's a good place to relax and destress when it's not too cold

Hofstra University Emily and Jerry Spiegel Theater

01:50
Part 2: a walk through the central part of academic side of campus
Campus
Let's take a walk with Jasmine through central of the academic side of campus.
02:15
Walking through narnia
Campus
Here Jasmine talks a little bit about why she came to Hofstra while displaying Hofstra's Mini version of Narnia.
