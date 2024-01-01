Aly welcomes you to Hofstra's main campus! There are three sections to the main campus. The first section houses majority of the liberal arts (Drama, Dance Voice, Radio Production, Film and Directing Film etc), then is the middle section which holds Hofstra Hall and standard classrooms for any subject, and the third section filled with trees which holds the writing center and the two main writing halls. Hofstra is a registered arboretum however you're seeing campus during the winter so you don't get to see what campus looks like all lush and filled with students relaxing on the quad. And finally, Aly briefly chats about the all so famous, Hofstra cats!