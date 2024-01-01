YOU'RE WATCHING
Hofstra University Campus
Part 2: a walk through the central part of academic side of campus
Let's take a walk with Jasmine through central of the academic side of campus.
Join me on my walk to class
Walk with Jasmine to her Spanish class. See an average class size and learn other fun facts about the campus.
Main campus
Aly welcomes you to Hofstra's main campus! There are three sections to the main campus. The first section houses majority of the liberal arts (Drama, Dance Voice, Radio Production, Film and Directing Film etc), then is the middle section which holds Hofstra Hall and standard classrooms for any subject, and the third section filled with trees which holds the writing center and the two main writing halls. Hofstra is a registered arboretum however you're seeing campus during the winter so you don't get to see what campus looks like all lush and filled with students relaxing on the quad. And finally, Aly briefly chats about the all so famous, Hofstra cats!
Joseph g. shapiro family hall part 1
Jasmine takes us on a mini tour of the Joseph G. Shapiro Family Hall building on the academic side of campus.
Let's check out the library!
Here Jasmine will give you a tour of Hofstra Library and all the things it has to offer!
Leaving the school of communications building
Let's walk outside of the school of communications with Jasmine and walk to our next destination!
Walking through narnia
Here Jasmine talks a little bit about why she came to Hofstra while displaying Hofstra's Mini version of Narnia.
Audio editing room
This is one of Jasmine's favorite places to hang out with peers, get work done, and chill in between classes.
Hofstra University
Working on campus @ hofstra university museum of art
A little bit about the museum at Hofstra University and what it is like to work on campus as a full-time student
Sports
Basketball and Baseball and Lacrosse and Soccer, Oh, My! These are just four of the popular sports here at Hofstra, both women's teams and men's teams alike. Unfortunately, Hofstra does not have a football team on campus anymore but we still give plenty of support to the sports that we do have!
Part 1: a walk through the central part of academic side of campus
Let's take a walk with Jasmine through central of the academic side of campus.
The first part of my morning commute
Aly brings you along on her morning commute! She explains the importance of Hofstra Swipe Cards in this video. They have a dual purpose; they act as both a meal swipe and your key to get in and out of buildings. She even explains what to do if you lose them (it happens to everyone).
Hofstra University C. V. Starr Hall
Hofstra University CV Starr Hall, Hofstra Unversity School of Business
