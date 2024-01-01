Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Houghton University Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

04:45
Spiritual life
Rebekah Fenn Campus
In this video I touch on the spiritual life at Houghton and the opportunities to grow in your faith throughout your years. 
00:38
Apply to houghton. transform a community.
Jake Crawford Campus
When you submit an application to Houghton by January 15, our proud partnership with the 'Plant with Purpose' program will plant a tree in Tanzania on your behalf! Every application will result in another tree planted, contributing to fertile soil, healthy crops, and environmental protection.  Impacting the world has never been more in reach!

The Plant with Purpose program ​integrates environmental restoration with sustainable agriculture, spiritual renewal, and economic development to promote holistic restoration.

To apply to Houghton visit: https://www.houghton.edu/applynow

To learn more about the 'Plant with Purpose' program visit: https://plantwithpurpose.org/

#GoHighlanders #FEARLESS

Like Houghton College on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HoughtonColl...
Follow Houghton College on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/houghtoncol...
Follow Houghton College on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HoughtonCollege
04:06
My life at houghton #1
Mila Lima Campus
Hello, my name is Mila. I am an international graduate student at Houghton College and I am excited to share with you a little bit of the amazing experiences I get to live here at Houghton!
04:05
Reegan at houghton college
Reegan Mitchell Campus
Hi Everyone! My name is Reegan Mitchell. I am a junior at Houghton College and I am a clinical psychology major.
03:48
Ella tells you more about houghton college
Emmanuella Osuzoka Campus
Specific information about Houghton College and some of the buildings we have here on campus.
02:28
Introduction to bri's houghton college campus reel
Brianna Engler Campus
Hi everyone! My name is Bri and I am a junior Clinical Psychology major and Diversity Studies minor at Houghton College. Here is a little introduction video to get us started! I can't wait to show you around Houghton!
04:42
My favorite spots at houghton
Rebekah Fenn Campus
This video explores some of my favorite places on campus!
02:55
Jobs on campus
Rebekah Fenn Campus
Is it easy to find work on campus? Yes! There's a variety of working opportunities on Houghton's campus and some of those are mentioned in this video. 
02:01
Roth residence tour
Rebekah Fenn Campus
Join Zeb on his tour of Roth to see what it's like to live at Houghton University. 
06:09
My life at houghton #2
Mila Lima Campus
Hello, my name is Mila. I am an international graduate student at Houghton College. On this second video I show you some buildings on our beautiful campus and I share a little about the fun things we get to do outside!
SHOW MORE

Houghton University

04:45
Spiritual life
Rebekah Fenn Campus
In this video I touch on the spiritual life at Houghton and the opportunities to grow in your faith throughout your years. 
03:48
Ella tells you more about houghton college
Emmanuella Osuzoka Campus
Specific information about Houghton College and some of the buildings we have here on campus.
04:42
My favorite spots at houghton
Rebekah Fenn Campus
This video explores some of my favorite places on campus!
02:55
Jobs on campus
Rebekah Fenn Campus
Is it easy to find work on campus? Yes! There's a variety of working opportunities on Houghton's campus and some of those are mentioned in this video. 
02:01
Roth residence tour
Rebekah Fenn Campus
Join Zeb on his tour of Roth to see what it's like to live at Houghton University. 
06:09
My life at houghton #2
Mila Lima Campus
Hello, my name is Mila. I am an international graduate student at Houghton College. On this second video I show you some buildings on our beautiful campus and I share a little about the fun things we get to do outside!
02:31
Lambein residence tour
Rebekah Fenn Campus
Join Adam's tour of Lambein where you get to see what it's like to live at Houghton University. 

Houghton University 1 Willard Ave

00:38
Apply to houghton. transform a community.
Jake Crawford Campus
When you submit an application to Houghton by January 15, our proud partnership with the 'Plant with Purpose' program will plant a tree in Tanzania on your behalf! Every application will result in another tree planted, contributing to fertile soil, healthy crops, and environmental protection.  Impacting the world has never been more in reach!

The Plant with Purpose program ​integrates environmental restoration with sustainable agriculture, spiritual renewal, and economic development to promote holistic restoration.

To apply to Houghton visit: https://www.houghton.edu/applynow

To learn more about the 'Plant with Purpose' program visit: https://plantwithpurpose.org/

#GoHighlanders #FEARLESS

Like Houghton College on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HoughtonColl...
Follow Houghton College on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/houghtoncol...
Follow Houghton College on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HoughtonCollege

Houghton University Houghton

04:05
Reegan at houghton college
Reegan Mitchell Campus
Hi Everyone! My name is Reegan Mitchell. I am a junior at Houghton College and I am a clinical psychology major.

Houghton University Houghton College

04:06
My life at houghton #1
Mila Lima Campus
Hello, my name is Mila. I am an international graduate student at Houghton College and I am excited to share with you a little bit of the amazing experiences I get to live here at Houghton!
02:28
Introduction to bri's houghton college campus reel
Brianna Engler Campus
Hi everyone! My name is Bri and I am a junior Clinical Psychology major and Diversity Studies minor at Houghton College. Here is a little introduction video to get us started! I can't wait to show you around Houghton!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved