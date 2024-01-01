YOU'RE WATCHING
Houghton University Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
04:45
Spiritual life
In this video I touch on the spiritual life at Houghton and the opportunities to grow in your faith throughout your years.
00:38
Apply to houghton. transform a community.
When you submit an application to Houghton by January 15, our proud partnership with the 'Plant with Purpose' program will plant a tree in Tanzania on your behalf! Every application will result in another tree planted, contributing to fertile soil, healthy crops, and environmental protection. Impacting the world has never been more in reach!
The Plant with Purpose program integrates environmental restoration with sustainable agriculture, spiritual renewal, and economic development to promote holistic restoration.
To apply to Houghton visit: https://www.houghton.edu/applynow
To learn more about the 'Plant with Purpose' program visit: https://plantwithpurpose.org/
#GoHighlanders #FEARLESS
Like Houghton College on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HoughtonColl...
Follow Houghton College on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/houghtoncol...
Follow Houghton College on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HoughtonCollege
The Plant with Purpose program integrates environmental restoration with sustainable agriculture, spiritual renewal, and economic development to promote holistic restoration.
To apply to Houghton visit: https://www.houghton.edu/applynow
To learn more about the 'Plant with Purpose' program visit: https://plantwithpurpose.org/
#GoHighlanders #FEARLESS
Like Houghton College on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HoughtonColl...
Follow Houghton College on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/houghtoncol...
Follow Houghton College on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HoughtonCollege
04:06
My life at houghton #1
Hello, my name is Mila. I am an international graduate student at Houghton College and I am excited to share with you a little bit of the amazing experiences I get to live here at Houghton!
04:05
Reegan at houghton college
Hi Everyone! My name is Reegan Mitchell. I am a junior at Houghton College and I am a clinical psychology major.
03:48
Ella tells you more about houghton college
Specific information about Houghton College and some of the buildings we have here on campus.
02:28
Introduction to bri's houghton college campus reel
Hi everyone! My name is Bri and I am a junior Clinical Psychology major and Diversity Studies minor at Houghton College. Here is a little introduction video to get us started! I can't wait to show you around Houghton!
02:55
Jobs on campus
Is it easy to find work on campus? Yes! There's a variety of working opportunities on Houghton's campus and some of those are mentioned in this video.
02:01
Roth residence tour
Join Zeb on his tour of Roth to see what it's like to live at Houghton University.
Houghton University
04:45
Spiritual life
In this video I touch on the spiritual life at Houghton and the opportunities to grow in your faith throughout your years.
03:48
Ella tells you more about houghton college
Specific information about Houghton College and some of the buildings we have here on campus.
02:55
Jobs on campus
Is it easy to find work on campus? Yes! There's a variety of working opportunities on Houghton's campus and some of those are mentioned in this video.
02:01
Roth residence tour
Join Zeb on his tour of Roth to see what it's like to live at Houghton University.
06:09
My life at houghton #2
Hello, my name is Mila. I am an international graduate student at Houghton College. On this second video I show you some buildings on our beautiful campus and I share a little about the fun things we get to do outside!
Houghton University 1 Willard Ave
00:38
Apply to houghton. transform a community.
When you submit an application to Houghton by January 15, our proud partnership with the 'Plant with Purpose' program will plant a tree in Tanzania on your behalf! Every application will result in another tree planted, contributing to fertile soil, healthy crops, and environmental protection. Impacting the world has never been more in reach!
The Plant with Purpose program integrates environmental restoration with sustainable agriculture, spiritual renewal, and economic development to promote holistic restoration.
To apply to Houghton visit: https://www.houghton.edu/applynow
To learn more about the 'Plant with Purpose' program visit: https://plantwithpurpose.org/
#GoHighlanders #FEARLESS
Like Houghton College on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HoughtonColl...
Follow Houghton College on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/houghtoncol...
Follow Houghton College on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HoughtonCollege
The Plant with Purpose program integrates environmental restoration with sustainable agriculture, spiritual renewal, and economic development to promote holistic restoration.
To apply to Houghton visit: https://www.houghton.edu/applynow
To learn more about the 'Plant with Purpose' program visit: https://plantwithpurpose.org/
#GoHighlanders #FEARLESS
Like Houghton College on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HoughtonColl...
Follow Houghton College on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/houghtoncol...
Follow Houghton College on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HoughtonCollege
Houghton University Houghton
Houghton University Houghton College
04:06
My life at houghton #1
Hello, my name is Mila. I am an international graduate student at Houghton College and I am excited to share with you a little bit of the amazing experiences I get to live here at Houghton!