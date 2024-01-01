YOU'RE WATCHING
Howard University Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
01:32
Howard bookstore
Grabbed something to eat at Starbucks in the Howard bookstore before heading to my favorite consignment shop then downtown to Chinatown.
01:18
Streets around campus
When in search for inexpensive things to do around campus, visiting these notable places/streets are a great place to start! U Street is a great social hub to explore during the night time. They have different clubs, bars, and music halls that you can attend. Georgia Avenue is a great place to explore food options and stores around the neighborhood. My favorite place to visit is the Georgia Ave. Thrift Store!
00:36
Intro!
Hi! My name is Nia, and I will be your tour guide for this series! I'm excited to share with you my experiences and valuable information about Howard University. Stay tuned!
01:51
Howard metro
I'm using the metro to head downtown to the museum. You can get a metro card, used like a debit card, by adding money onto to your card and scan it to get through the turntable. The metro map is quite easy to use, and it's color coded, to easily navigate you through D.C.
00:35
Meet spencer!
Introducing myself to the CampusReel family! Come along and join me as I show you around Howard University!
01:03
Meet my friend, yana!
Meet one of my friends, Yana! She is a fellow business student at Howard as well and I asked her a few questions, including why she chose Howard and what is her favorite memory/experience at Howard so far.
00:45
Burr gymnasium & greene memorial stadium.mp4
It's game day! Come with me as we explore Burr Gymnasium and Greene Memorial Stadium. The facilities are mainly used for athletic purposes, such as sports events and health ed. classes.
01:43
The valley.mp4
I will be showing you around the Vally! You will see the gem that is Andrew Rankin Chapel, and where decades of history resides on Howard University's campus.
Howard University
01:03
Meet my friend, yana!
Meet one of my friends, Yana! She is a fellow business student at Howard as well and I asked her a few questions, including why she chose Howard and what is her favorite memory/experience at Howard so far.
Howard University Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel
Howard University Georgia Avenue Thrift Store
01:18
Streets around campus
When in search for inexpensive things to do around campus, visiting these notable places/streets are a great place to start! U Street is a great social hub to explore during the night time. They have different clubs, bars, and music halls that you can attend. Georgia Avenue is a great place to explore food options and stores around the neighborhood. My favorite place to visit is the Georgia Ave. Thrift Store!