Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) Campus

General information about iupui
Kori Wright Campus
In this video, I provide you guys with some general information about IUPUI, what I like about this campus, why chose it, and some things that they could work on! I'm coming from the perspective of a small town girl as well as an Asian American attending IUPUI. I tried to play all sides of this so that you could get as many perspectives as possible. I talk about topics ranging from academics, dorm life, my social life, etc.
Apartment tour at iupui
Kori Wright Campus
Last year, at IUPUI, I lived in Ball Hall! It is strictly for freshmen only and it is currently in the process of being updated (which should be completed by 2021-2022). This year as a sophomore, I get to live at an apartment! I have 3 other roommates, but you can also apply for a one bedroom or a two bedroom as well. I went with the apartment route for housing this year, because the dorm I would've been put in would be way too expensive.There are several apartments around the IUPUI campus that are a short distance away (10-15 walk on average). If you don't feel like walking, IUPUI has a shuttle program that runs all over campus, and will even go close to the heart of the city.

Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) 1201 Indiana Ave

