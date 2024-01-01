Last year, at IUPUI, I lived in Ball Hall! It is strictly for freshmen only and it is currently in the process of being updated (which should be completed by 2021-2022). This year as a sophomore, I get to live at an apartment! I have 3 other roommates, but you can also apply for a one bedroom or a two bedroom as well. I went with the apartment route for housing this year, because the dorm I would've been put in would be way too expensive.There are several apartments around the IUPUI campus that are a short distance away (10-15 walk on average). If you don't feel like walking, IUPUI has a shuttle program that runs all over campus, and will even go close to the heart of the city.