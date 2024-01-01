YOU'RE WATCHING
Iowa State University (ISU) Campus
01:08
Supplemental instruction (si)
Supplemental Instruction is something that college's offer for classes that are seen as hard such as calculus. These sessions are a great way to improve your understanding of the material and succeed in the class.
02:33
Meet emma and get ready to explore iowa state university from her perspective!
Welcome to Iowa State University! Emma is a freshman at ISU majoring in Marketing and International Business in the Ivy College of Business. She is involved in Greek life, and multiple other student organizations on campus, including being a tour guide and the First Year Honors Program! She is head over heels for Iowa State, and can't wait to show you guys around her campus!
01:52
Dorm tour
I live in Friley hall which is one of the more central dorms on campus. This is a great dorm for a freshman with acceptable rooms and a great location. It is a great place to live to meet many new people!
01:37
Library tour
The main library is a great place to go and study. It is open pretty late and full of things to do!
01:55
Interview dawson
I interviewed my friend Dawson about how he likes college here at Iowa State.
02:18
Interview david
Sorry about the terrible focus. This interview has some great information though and David was great! Some good advice and perspective about the college.
00:51
Coover hall
Coover Hall is where I spend a lot of my time. It's an old building that's not the nicest but it serves its purpose.
01:10
Central campus
Central Campus is a great place to hang out during the day with a lot to do such as hammock and play frisbee. The Campanile is a cool piece of campus too and has a few traditions associated with it. Sorry about the out of focus parts my camera has a hard time finding focus.
01:52
00:28
Hilton colloseum
The Hilton Colosseum is a big part of the culture here at Iowa State. This is where you graduate, attend basketball games, and see shows!
01:52
Computer science class java
This is one of my classes. I ask my friends sitting next to me how they like the class.
03:22
Room mate interview
I interviewed my roommate to get his thoughts about our housing currently. I also asked about how he felt about the college overall as well.