YOU'RE WATCHING

James Madison University (JMU) Campus

05:21
Walking tour of bluestone dr. and the quad!
Jake Abruzzo Campus
On this walking tour, we passed Mr. Chips, Madison Union, the Hillside Dorms, Carrier Library, and the Quad!
01:39
Tour of the university recreation center (urec)
Jake Abruzzo Campus
This is a tour of most of the new and improved UREC that has all your fitness, mind, and body needs!
01:06
Introduction video!
Jake Abruzzo Campus
Hey everybody! I'm so excited to share my beautiful campus with you all! This is my first time ever doing anything like this so please bear with me through this learning curve! Go Dukes!
06:57
Walking tour of downtown harrisonburg!
Jake Abruzzo Campus
Downtown Harrisonburg is small, no doubt about that. However, it's not hard to find the gems of downtown. Here are a couple of my favorite places to go along with some more information about Harrisonburg.
02:41
The arboretum- a hidden gem!
Jake Abruzzo Campus
The Arboretum is a wonderful place to go all year round! It is always so calm there and serves as a really nice way to get away from the busy campus life. You can get to the Arboretum from the East Campus Dining Hall (E-Hall).
01:17
Bridgeforth stadium!
Jake Abruzzo Campus
Here is a video of the football stadium!

