Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 26 tour videos for John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB), so you can expect to spend between 78 to 130 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Montreal, QC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Montreal weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Montreal if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB)?

Below is a list of every John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) tour?

All CampusReel tours for John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) students!

What is city Montreal, QC like?

Montreal is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB).

Who are the tour guides for John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) tours:

John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Montreal and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) in person.

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
02:28
Yingying zhang - why i chose the john molson mba
Yingying Zhang Campus
This is an introduction video about myself and why I chose the Concordia MBA program.
02:21
Yingying zhang - beyond the classroom - clubs and more!
Yingying Zhang Campus
This video talks about the benefit of joining a student club at Concordia University.
02:33
Ashish kumar (mba) -intro & why jmsb
Demo Account Interview
Meet Ashish Kumar, an MBA candidate at the John Molson School of Business in Montreal!
02:00
Roshini tamil - about montreal - my experience at jmsb
Demo Account Interview
Roshini pt 1
02:23
Roshini tamil - beyond the classroom experience - why jmsb?
Demo Account Interview
Roshini pt 2
02:59
Yingying zhang - mba academic experience - john molson school of business
Yingying Zhang Academics
This video is about my MBA academic experience at Concordia. It talks about the course structure, workload, and my views of the classes.
03:18
Yingying zhang - application advice and beyond the degree
Yingying Zhang Academics
This video talks about some suggestions for future students who plan to apply for the Concordia MBA program.
02:47
John molson school of business - building tour
Beth McKenna Campus
Located One of Canada’s top business schools, Concordia University’s John Molson School of Business mixes local contexts with international perspectives and has cultivated over 51,000 alumni leading careers in different industries around the world. With a wide range of degree and certificate programs at the undergraduate and graduate level, John Molson’s focus on practical, case-based learning is developing the business leaders of tomorrow. - Concordia University is #1 in the QS “Top 50 under 50” 2019 - The John Molson MBA is #1 for Return on Investment in Canada (MBA) (QS) - 2018, 2019 - Top 5 MBAs in Canada (The Economist) – 2019 - Promoting holistic and sustainable practices in business, John Molson is housed in a state-of-the-art, LEED-certified building Speakers: Amanda Rushton (MBA ’20) and Funmi Ajike (BComm ‘2020)
02:20
Tawfeek al-dabbagh - mba - intro & why jmsb
Demo Account Interview
Tawfeek Al-Dabbagh - MBA - Intro & Why JMSB
02:41
Sebastien bernier - mba investment management - intro and why jmsb?
Demo Account Interview
Introducing Sebastien Bernier, a JMSB MBA candidate in the Investment Management concentration.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved