John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) campus by taking you around Montreal. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB)?

For your convenience, below is a list of John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB) and Montreal during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:28
Yingying zhang - why i chose the john molson mba
Yingying Zhang Campus
This is an introduction video about myself and why I chose the Concordia MBA program.
02:21
Yingying zhang - beyond the classroom - clubs and more!
Yingying Zhang Campus
This video talks about the benefit of joining a student club at Concordia University.
02:33
Ashish kumar (mba) -intro & why jmsb
Demo Account Interview
Meet Ashish Kumar, an MBA candidate at the John Molson School of Business in Montreal!
02:00
Roshini tamil - about montreal - my experience at jmsb
Demo Account Interview
Roshini pt 1
02:23
Roshini tamil - beyond the classroom experience - why jmsb?
Demo Account Interview
Roshini pt 2
02:59
Yingying zhang - mba academic experience - john molson school of business
Yingying Zhang Academics
This video is about my MBA academic experience at Concordia. It talks about the course structure, workload, and my views of the classes.
03:18
Yingying zhang - application advice and beyond the degree
Yingying Zhang Academics
This video talks about some suggestions for future students who plan to apply for the Concordia MBA program.
02:47
John molson school of business - building tour
Beth McKenna Campus
Located One of Canada’s top business schools, Concordia University’s John Molson School of Business mixes local contexts with international perspectives and has cultivated over 51,000 alumni leading careers in different industries around the world. With a wide range of degree and certificate programs at the undergraduate and graduate level, John Molson’s focus on practical, case-based learning is developing the business leaders of tomorrow. - Concordia University is #1 in the QS “Top 50 under 50” 2019 - The John Molson MBA is #1 for Return on Investment in Canada (MBA) (QS) - 2018, 2019 - Top 5 MBAs in Canada (The Economist) – 2019 - Promoting holistic and sustainable practices in business, John Molson is housed in a state-of-the-art, LEED-certified building Speakers: Amanda Rushton (MBA ’20) and Funmi Ajike (BComm ‘2020)
02:20
Tawfeek al-dabbagh - mba - intro & why jmsb
Demo Account Interview
Tawfeek Al-Dabbagh - MBA - Intro & Why JMSB
02:41
Sebastien bernier - mba investment management - intro and why jmsb?
Demo Account Interview
Introducing Sebastien Bernier, a JMSB MBA candidate in the Investment Management concentration.
