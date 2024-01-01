Sign Up
Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Campus

All Campus Reviews

00:55
B for baseball, b for babb field!
Soobin (May) Lee Campus
Gina and I visited Babb field for the first time. Hopkins has a pretty good baseball team and this is the home for our Baseball blue jays!
02:18
Rec center
Jack Yue Campus
This is the Recreation Center on campus, and it's where all the non-athletes on campus have access to the gym. They can go there and work out for free during the school year, and there are types of equipment for whatever you might need. Our club sports also practice there and they're are very accessible if you ever want to join.
01:24
Introducing milton s eisenhower library!
Soobin (May) Lee Campus
MSE library is JHU's principal research library and the largest in a network of libraries at Johns Hopkins. Students like to study, read, and meet friends at MSE.
00:47
The iconic hopkins sign
Soobin (May) Lee Campus
If you know a person who goes to JHU, you've probably seen this on their instagram or other social media. This iconic place is popular even amongst Hopkins students.
02:41
Introducing bloomberg center!
Soobin (May) Lee Campus
Introducing one of the most tech-fancy buildings on campus, Bloomberg Center for Physics and Astronomy.
00:42
Walking through freshmen quad
Soobin (May) Lee Campus
Introducing freshman quad, where most of freshmen-related buildings are located at! Three on-campus housings and FFC (fresh food cafe), freshmen dining facility, is located next to this quad.
00:17
Keyser quad - the centre of hopkins!
Campus
Take a look around Keyser Quad, the heart of Hopkins campus! A lot of traditions/festivities such as Lighting of the Quads (a pre-exam winter festivity) are held here. \\
00:48
Athletics field
Jack Yue Campus
This is our football/lacrosse field on campus. Most of the teams practice here, and our men's lacrosse team also play here for their games. Lacrosse season is in the spring, and that is also when we host our homecoming!
05:05
Typical friday night out with friends
Jack Yue
College is certainly not just about the campus of the school. The location is also very important in the overall student experience. There are many things going on around Baltimore, and you can always catch a show or event around the city!
01:11
Da vinci machine
Jack Yue Academics
This is a brief look at the Da Vinci Machine. Located in Hackerman Hall, this machine is only available for undergraduate use, and it's very accessible for all students to use. You don't even need to be an engineering major to use it.
Johns Hopkins University (JHU)

01:24
Fresh food cafe
Jack Yue Food
This is the Fresh Food Cafe where a lot of the freshmen mainly eat their meals. They have a lot of options for all kinds of diets, and they even have a phone line you could text for suggestions!
02:02
Quads
Ranjani Ramasubramanian Campus
Johns Hopkins has 4 different quads, and each serve a very different purpose! Come with me as a walk through all of them and show you guys a bit of campus.
00:17
Welcome to johns hopkins!!!!
Campus
WELCOME TO JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY!! Lisa will take you around campus and give you insight on what it's like to be a Hopkins Blue Jay!
00:19
And that's a wrap
Campus
And that's the end of the tour! Thanks for tuning in and hopefully I'll see some of you on campus in the future!
00:52
Fell's point
Ranjani Ramasubramanian
Fell's Point is a favorite hangout for many Bluejays! It's a beautiful location, right by the harbor. Fell's has a lot of great food, and a movie theater too! Come with me as I go to Fell's Point with some friends to watch Endgame :)
03:24
Classroom tour
Ranjani Ramasubramanian Campus
Here's a night time view of the Undergraduate Teaching Laboratories, and a daytime swing by of a classroom and a lecture hall! Watch to hear me speak about how classes work at Hopkins.

Johns Hopkins University (JHU) 3400 N Charles St

02:16
Discovering things at ralph s. o'connor recreation center
Soobin (May) Lee Campus
Ralph S. O'Connor Recreation Center is the main workout/exercise facility for Hopkins students. We have various sports facilities such as swimming pool and basketball court.

Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Ames Hall

00:36
Walk through campus with lisa!
Campus
Lisa tells you how big Homewood campus is and how Hopkins is split into undergraduate and graduate campuses throughout Baltimore

