Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Campus
00:55
B for baseball, b for babb field!
Gina and I visited Babb field for the first time. Hopkins has a pretty good baseball team and this is the home for our Baseball blue jays!
02:18
Rec center
This is the Recreation Center on campus, and it's where all the non-athletes on campus have access to the gym. They can go there and work out for free during the school year, and there are types of equipment for whatever you might need. Our club sports also practice there and they're are very accessible if you ever want to join.
01:24
Introducing milton s eisenhower library!
MSE library is JHU's principal research library and the largest in a network of libraries at Johns Hopkins. Students like to study, read, and meet friends at MSE.
00:47
The iconic hopkins sign
If you know a person who goes to JHU, you've probably seen this on their instagram or other social media. This iconic place is popular even amongst Hopkins students.
02:41
Introducing bloomberg center!
Introducing one of the most tech-fancy buildings on campus, Bloomberg Center for Physics and Astronomy.
00:42
Walking through freshmen quad
Introducing freshman quad, where most of freshmen-related buildings are located at! Three on-campus housings and FFC (fresh food cafe), freshmen dining facility, is located next to this quad.
00:17
Keyser quad - the centre of hopkins!
Take a look around Keyser Quad, the heart of Hopkins campus! A lot of traditions/festivities such as Lighting of the Quads (a pre-exam winter festivity) are held here. \\
00:48
Athletics field
This is our football/lacrosse field on campus. Most of the teams practice here, and our men's lacrosse team also play here for their games. Lacrosse season is in the spring, and that is also when we host our homecoming!
05:05
Typical friday night out with friends
College is certainly not just about the campus of the school. The location is also very important in the overall student experience. There are many things going on around Baltimore, and you can always catch a show or event around the city!
Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
01:24
Fresh food cafe
This is the Fresh Food Cafe where a lot of the freshmen mainly eat their meals. They have a lot of options for all kinds of diets, and they even have a phone line you could text for suggestions!
02:02
Quads
Johns Hopkins has 4 different quads, and each serve a very different purpose! Come with me as a walk through all of them and show you guys a bit of campus.
00:17
Welcome to johns hopkins!!!!
WELCOME TO JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY!! Lisa will take you around campus and give you insight on what it's like to be a Hopkins Blue Jay!
00:19
And that's a wrap
And that's the end of the tour! Thanks for tuning in and hopefully I'll see some of you on campus in the future!
00:52
Fell's point
Fell's Point is a favorite hangout for many Bluejays! It's a beautiful location, right by the harbor. Fell's has a lot of great food, and a movie theater too! Come with me as I go to Fell's Point with some friends to watch Endgame :)