Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Dining & Food

02:19
On-campus market, charle's market!
Soobin (May) Lee Food
Charles Street Market, or simply Charmar, is a to-go place for students if they want to get food quickly. They sell a lot of food including snacks, frozen food, and more. You can also use your meal swipe for "Meals in a Minute" and you can go to Crepe Studio for hot sandwiches or crepes.
01:24
Fresh food cafe
Jack Yue Food
This is the Fresh Food Cafe where a lot of the freshmen mainly eat their meals. They have a lot of options for all kinds of diets, and they even have a phone line you could text for suggestions!
02:07
Ffc tour
Ranjani Ramasubramanian Food
The FFC is Hopkins' freshman dining hall! Some sophomores also eat here depending on their meal plan. The FFC is buffet style, and you're allowed to grab food to go. There are a LOT of options, including vegan, vegetarian, gluten free, kosher, and halal.
00:28
Walk through levering cafe!
Food
Levering Cafe is an a-la-carte style dining hall on campus that serves a variety of food from rice and noodle bowls to grilled-cheese. It's open for lunch Mon-Fri from 11am-2pm. It's also a great place to eat and do work since there are a lot of booths and large tables!
00:31
Tips for the foodies!
Food
Simon gives you tips on the best places to get food on campus and around Baltimore city!
00:15
Lunch at charles street market
Food
Charles Street Market is the hidden gem of Hopkins - the perfect place to grab a quick meal or some late night study snacks! Also it's conveniently located right below one of the Freshman dorms!
01:09
Charles street market
Jack Yue Food
The Charles Street Market also known as CharMar is a convenience store located right below Wolman Hall. It has fresh food, and they also take the dining dollars and meal swipes that we have here. I like it because it's also on my way to class, so I can grab something.
02:10
Fresh food cafe!
Soobin (May) Lee Food
Chanha, Gina, and I went to Fresh Food Cafe, or simply FFC, for our breakfast. Even though this video was shot during intersession, we still had a lot of food options available.
01:46
Levering hall tour
Ranjani Ramasubramanian Food
Levering Hall is one of the nicer dining options on campus. You pay here with dining dollars instead of meal swipes, but the food is usually pretty good! I love coming to Levering when I want to treat myself without spending actual money.
00:15
Food food food
Food
Fresh Food Cafe (FFC) is the main freshman dining hall! It offers so many different types of foods, dessert and an omelette station. FFC takes meal swipes or dining dollars and a lot of freshman use it as a place to hang-out with friends.
