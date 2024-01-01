Sign Up
Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) Campus

05:04
A day in a life of culinary school
Delila Torres Campus
In this video, in showcases what my group and I have been working on for our Capstone Project. Capstone is a senior level class where each student will have the opportunity to develop a business plan, present it in front of judges and of course make this into a real establishment during class. This video pretty much sums up what dishes we’ve created for our fine dining “restaurant”. We decided to name our establishment “Ouroboros” because humanity is constantly reinventing itself to keep up with the rush and excitement of life. Similarly, Ouroboros depicts a serpent endlessly eating its tail as a symbol of continuous change throughout the ages. Therefore, here at Ouroboros, we dedicate our craft to the continuous development and modernization of the culinary arts throughout history. Using familiar flavors and unique techniques, we aim to put a surprising twist on the classics while also broadening your horizons with new flavor combinations.
01:27
Say hi to leah!!
Leah Ward Campus
Hi, my name is Leah and it's great to meet all of you! Check out my introduction video. I have more videos to come that I am excited to share with you!
03:54
Rain day
Alyssa Stalaboin Campus
Follow me on a rainy day on tour!
07:54
Downcity campus tour
Leah Ward Campus
This is a quick tour around JWU Providence's downcity campus.
01:14
We're open for the summer!
Alyssa Stalaboin Campus
Come visit Johnson & Wales University this summer for a full INTERIOR campus tour!!
05:05
Introduction video
Delila Torres Campus
My name is Delila Torres, I’m 21 years old and I’m currently majoring in Culinary Arts (BS) and minoring in Culinary Sustainability!
05:55
Personal academic experience
Delila Torres Campus
I wanted to share with you all my personal academic experience at Johnson & Wales University!
01:13
Thanks for attending summer orientation!
Noah Shanshiry Campus
A little thank you video from some of our Orientation Team Leaders! Thanks for attending Summer Orientation. We hope you had a lot of fun, and can't wait to see you on campus in the fall!

