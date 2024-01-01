YOU'RE WATCHING
Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) Campus
05:04
A day in a life of culinary school
In this video, in showcases what my group and I have been working on for our Capstone Project. Capstone is a senior level class where each student will have the opportunity to develop a business plan, present it in front of judges and of course make this into a real establishment during class. This video pretty much sums up what dishes we’ve created for our fine dining “restaurant”. We decided to name our establishment “Ouroboros” because humanity is constantly reinventing itself to keep up with the rush and excitement of life. Similarly, Ouroboros depicts a serpent endlessly eating its tail as a symbol of continuous change throughout the ages. Therefore, here at Ouroboros, we dedicate our craft to the continuous development and modernization of the culinary arts throughout history. Using familiar flavors and unique techniques, we aim to put a surprising twist on the classics while also broadening your horizons with new flavor combinations.
01:27
Say hi to leah!!
Hi, my name is Leah and it's great to meet all of you! Check out my introduction video. I have more videos to come that I am excited to share with you!
01:14
We're open for the summer!
Come visit Johnson & Wales University this summer for a full INTERIOR campus tour!!
05:05
Introduction video
My name is Delila Torres, I’m 21 years old and I’m currently majoring in Culinary Arts (BS) and minoring in Culinary Sustainability!
05:55
Personal academic experience
I wanted to share with you all my personal academic experience at Johnson & Wales University!
