Kansas State University (KSU) Campus

All Campus Reviews

01:19
Planes, trains and automobiles... and bicycles.
Campus
If your in the dorms the parking is a bit more inconvenient, but there are always spots even if they are a bit further away.
01:48
A view of the architecture building.
Campus
The street view does not represent the building at all, as you guys can see from the video. I didn't go well into the building because it was during the middle of the day and I didn't want to be too disruptive, but they have some really cool looking facilities and exhibits in there!
01:48
Small town, big school, bigger heart :)
Campus
When I mention KU, I not to try and diminish it in any way, it's a great school. However, I brought it up because there really is something different about KSU compared to any other school I've been to. It's my home.
02:39
Inside kstate's hale library
Campus
I briefly mention iTAC, which is basically you life IT department! Anything technology related that you have a problem with, they can help. Just call into ksu iTAC and they'll help you out!
01:38
Kstate's rec complex is great!
Campus
The Rec Center is absolutely fantastic. The sheer variety and amount of things you can do there is just astounding. I actually forgot to mention that I go there on Fridays to play racquetball! Yeah, they have an entire basement just full of racquetball courts! If you've never tried racquetball, get on that, it's fun.
01:59
Anderson, mccain, and the wwii memorial.
Campus
I would have liked to show you guys a bit closer view of the WWII Memorial, but filming one of these vlog-esque tours there felt slightly disrespectful, especially given my background and my desire to serve. However, if you even get the chance to come to KSU, please visit the WWII and Vietname Memorials. They are very close to each other and are both well worth seeing.
01:05
Kansas has all the weather
Campus
Something I forgot to hit on as strongly is the wind. You can hear it in a lot of my videos, but after a while you sort of just forget it's there. Regardless of what time of year, there is always at least a breeze. Also, weirdly enough, certain spots on campus are odd natural wind tunnels and constantly have pretty strong wind blowing through them. (Also the street view is outdated)
01:35
Meet jack!
Campus
To be more specific I'm involved in Rock Climbing Club and the Electronic Design Club, as well as Goodnow Hall Governing Board! Hope to see ya'll at K-State!

