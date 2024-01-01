Sign Up
YOU'RE WATCHING

Kennesaw State University (KSU) Campus

04:48
Ksu marietta library tour
Academics
Here is a brief tour of KSU Marietta Campus's library including the computer lab, study rooms, and study areas!
01:53
Kennesaw hall - office of financial aid
Academics
In this video, I give you a quick look at Kennesaw Hall, where the office of financial aid and registrar can be found. This is a very important building on campus, especially if you know that you will need financial assistance to attend college.
05:07
How does housing work? roommate search? dorm essentials? find out here!
Dorms
In this video I give you the run down on the housing process and what finding a roommate entails. I also give you advice on what you should bring to you dorm!
02:48
Social science building!!
Academics
Here is a quick tour of the Social Science building, one of the largest academic buildings on Kennesaw's campus!
00:46
Meet amy!
In this video I interview Amy, a freshman and Art Education major here at KSU. Here she gives her take on her major and explains why KSU was the best choice for her.
01:26
Well star on-campus clinic
Campus
In this video, I show you the outside view of the Well-Star Primary Care Clinic on campus. This serves as a clinic for typical health concerns and non-emergency medical needs. It is especially important if you get sick often.
03:31
A look at the horace w. sturgis library
Academics
Here is the library on Kennesaw's Campus. In this video I discuss the resources that are available in the campus library.
01:37
What is a "lecture hall"?
Academics
Here is a small view of a typical lecture hall and Human Communication class on Kennesaw's campus.
06:35
East campus tour
Kamyar Karimian Campus
Here is an overall tour of the east side of campus featuring my personal favorite spot on campus to go to whenever I need some time to think!
03:41
Ksu marietta student center tour
Kamyar Karimian Campus
Here is a tour of the KSU Marietta Student Center.
Kennesaw State University (KSU)

01:07
Student interview! - meet tory!!
Meet Tory! He is a Computer Science Major in the Honors College here at Kennesaw State. Watch this video to hear his take on what life is like for a student here!

Kennesaw State University (KSU) Campus Green

00:19
Welcome to kennesaw state university!
Campus
Hello, my name is Taylor! I am a freshman at Kennesaw State and I am so excited to show you all this gorgeous campus. I hope that you enjoy seeing it through my eyes. Watch out for any surprises along the way (:

Kennesaw State University (KSU) Carmichael Student Center

05:14
The carmicheal student center - campus stores and more food!!
Food
Here is a tour of Kennesaw State's student center. In this video I walk you through each floor, past the offices, through the food options, and university stores. This is by far my favorite building on campus. (:

Kennesaw State University (KSU) Castlebrook Apartments

06:35
East campus tour
Kamyar Karimian Campus
Here is an overall tour of the east side of campus featuring my personal favorite spot on campus to go to whenever I need some time to think!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved