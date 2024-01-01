YOU'RE WATCHING
Kennesaw State University (KSU) Campus
04:48
Ksu marietta library tour
Here is a brief tour of KSU Marietta Campus's library including the computer lab, study rooms, and study areas!
01:53
Kennesaw hall - office of financial aid
In this video, I give you a quick look at Kennesaw Hall, where the office of financial aid and registrar can be found. This is a very important building on campus, especially if you know that you will need financial assistance to attend college.
05:07
How does housing work? roommate search? dorm essentials? find out here!
In this video I give you the run down on the housing process and what finding a roommate entails. I also give you advice on what you should bring to you dorm!
02:48
Social science building!!
Here is a quick tour of the Social Science building, one of the largest academic buildings on Kennesaw's campus!
00:46
Meet amy!
In this video I interview Amy, a freshman and Art Education major here at KSU. Here she gives her take on her major and explains why KSU was the best choice for her.
01:26
Well star on-campus clinic
In this video, I show you the outside view of the Well-Star Primary Care Clinic on campus. This serves as a clinic for typical health concerns and non-emergency medical needs. It is especially important if you get sick often.
03:31
A look at the horace w. sturgis library
Here is the library on Kennesaw's Campus. In this video I discuss the resources that are available in the campus library.
01:37
What is a "lecture hall"?
Here is a small view of a typical lecture hall and Human Communication class on Kennesaw's campus.
06:35
East campus tour
Here is an overall tour of the east side of campus featuring my personal favorite spot on campus to go to whenever I need some time to think!