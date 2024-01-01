Sign Up
01:19
Dining hall pt. 2 - what's a "meal plan"?
Food
Here's my take on how the meal plan works for students here!
00:50
Delicious food for the college student @ peace cafe!
Food
Here is probably my favorite place and favorite restaurant on campus...Peace Cafe! Peace Cafe is located in the lobby of University Village Suites and is open Monday-Thursday 8-5 and Friday 8-3. The food here is amazing and thankfully inexpensive considering you CAN NOT use your meal plan dining dollars here :(. Hope you come to try it someday!
01:12
Ksu marietta dining hall [stingers] tour
Kamyar Karimian Food
Here is a tour of KSU Marietta's dining hall "Stingers"
03:41
Ksu marietta student center tour
Food
Here is a tour of the KSU Marietta student center. I take you through the main interesting area upstairs, and show you the bookstore and the on campus Chick Fil A downstairs!
01:37
Campus grocery !!
Food
In this video, I show you Gateway Newsstands, which is a small grocery-type store that is open til 11 p.m. every night on the housing side of campus. This is hands-down one of my favorite spots for a late night snack!
05:14
The carmicheal student center - campus stores and more food!!
Food
Here is a tour of Kennesaw State's student center. In this video I walk you through each floor, past the offices, through the food options, and university stores. This is by far my favorite building on campus. (:
02:47
Good eats! dining hall tour- how's the food?
Food
Here's a quick tour of the buffet style dining hall here on Kennesaw's campus. Hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoy the food! (:

