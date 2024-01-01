YOU'RE WATCHING
Kent State University at Kent (KSU) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
00:59
Parta bus
If you learn how to use PARTA the right way you will be just fine. Learn how to love the busing system that makes the horrible parking situation on campus sort of okay!
00:56
Tutoring
One of the most beneficial places on campus is the CUE (Center for Undergrad Excellence). Here is where you can find one on one tutoring for a handful of classes and get any additional help you may need academically. The CUE is a great place to study and get a quick bite to eat from the restaurant inside.
00:10
Blue steps
Kent State's architecture and design are out of this world! Our architecture students designed one of the newest buildings on campus and watched it come to life for their senior project. Insane!
02:25
Flashfest
Flashfest is a day long event that happens every year on Kent State's campus. Each year there a big name artists that come a give a great show. Students might stop by the student green in between classes to enjoy the concerts and then there's the big concert at night. Flashfest is great way to have fun a destress towards the end of the year with your friends.
02:41
Fashion major
Thinking about majoring in fashion? Here's a quick tour of the Fashion building on campus. I also want to introduce you to Savannah! Sav is Sophomore Fashion Merch major and a member of Greek Life here at Kent. Listen to her give advice about the fashion major and how to manage your time wisely!
01:32
Math and science building
For all you math and science nerds like me here is a quick tour of the Math and Science Building at Kent. I have most of my Computer Science Labs in this building and so far, all of my math courses are housed in here. You can also find the Computer Science tutoring on the 2nd floor.
01:30
Science mall
Enjoy a quick tour of the science mall! This area is located to the right and behind the library. It houses many of the science related majors including but not limited to: biology, chemistry, zoology, Computer Science, Physics, Aeronautics, math, etc. If you are going to be in a science-related major, expect to spent LOTS of time over on this side of campus :) Also beware of the wind tunnel right next to the library!
00:27
Mcgilvrey hall
McGilvrey hall houses the Geography and Geology departments. Every Kent State student has to take a certain amount of required classes called Kent Core. You will need to take a science class that has a lab, and I would really recommend taking any geography class here in McGilvrey because they are pretty interesting and fairly easy.
Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
00:59
Parta bus
If you learn how to use PARTA the right way you will be just fine. Learn how to love the busing system that makes the horrible parking situation on campus sort of okay!
00:10
Blue steps
Kent State's architecture and design are out of this world! Our architecture students designed one of the newest buildings on campus and watched it come to life for their senior project. Insane!
02:41
Fashion major
Thinking about majoring in fashion? Here's a quick tour of the Fashion building on campus. I also want to introduce you to Savannah! Sav is Sophomore Fashion Merch major and a member of Greek Life here at Kent. Listen to her give advice about the fashion major and how to manage your time wisely!
01:32
Math and science building
For all you math and science nerds like me here is a quick tour of the Math and Science Building at Kent. I have most of my Computer Science Labs in this building and so far, all of my math courses are housed in here. You can also find the Computer Science tutoring on the 2nd floor.
01:15
Introduction to kent
This is just a short introduction video. It will allow you to know a little bit more about me and what I plan to show you all during our virtual tour!
00:37
Biology major
Meet my friend, Olivia! Olivia is a Sophomore in the Honors College, a member of a service fraternity, and a biology major. She spends a lot of her time studying for biology, chemistry, and her other science-related courses while still maintaining a happy and healthy social life. Listen to her explain how she does and what the courses are like.
02:01
Kent student center
Here is a short tour of the Student Center! On the first floor, you have plenty of restaurants that only accept declining dollars. The lower floor has Quaker Steak and Lube. Every Friday they do karaoke. The second floor contains Kent Market, an all you can eat dining area. They accept swipes and declining dollars.
Kent State University at Kent (KSU) 1025 Risman Dr
Kent State University at Kent (KSU) 1125 Risman Dr
Kent State University at Kent (KSU) 1500 Eastway Dr
00:33
Deweese health center
The Deweese Health Center is the perfect place to go when you are feeling sick or struggling with any mental issues while at college. The staff is very friendly and nice. The medicine is also very cheap and can be charged right to your bursar's account. The only downside is the occasional wait times for seeing a physician. Whenever you are feeling sick, head to the health center located right across from Eastway!