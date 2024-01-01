YOU'RE WATCHING
Lehigh University Campus
02:59
Student interview - alex weiner
One of my good friends, Alex Weiner. A busy student who is a part of Formula Club (building race cars), and budding Engineer, Residential Advisor, and student in good academic standing. Perhaps a secret Master Chef winner in the making too.
00:14
A quick pano of the center of campus!
This is just a quick pano of the center of campus! We call this the front lawn and the big building seen in the back is the University Center. This is a very picturesque part of campus. More details to come when we walk through it later!
02:21
The town and hidden gems
The North Side of Bethlehem, I lovely to place to hang out with family and friends!
02:27
The baker institute program and student interview
Learn about these students who have started their own companies using Lehigh's famous Baker Institute.
02:04
Anna gives you the low-down on the front lawn
The Front Lawn is the center of campus and a great place to hang out in the warm weather. It is surrounded by the University Center (UC), Linderman Library, The Alumni Building, Packard Lab and the Chapel. The UC is a big student hub. It is home to many student lifestyles and support offices, such as the women's center. It has two dining options and a Wells Fargo, the only on-campus bank.
02:04
Hang out on the front lawn and hear about dining options, study options, and clubs/organization
Lehigh University College of Business and Economics
00:53
Anna takes you to the business school!
The Rauch Business Center is the main hub for business students on campus. Lehigh has a very strong business school. If you are in the business school, this is where 95 percent (or more of your classes will be). Students sometimes call is Rauch High School because the same students always have class in the building and you start getting to know most people in the business school.
Lehigh University E.W. Fairchild-Martindale Library and Computing Center
Lehigh University Farrington Square
00:59
Anna runs into maddy in campus square!
Campus Square is the bottom center of campus. It is where the bookstore, mail center, and some places to grab food are located. When the weather is warm, the farmer market is here everything Thursday. They also put out tables with chairs and it is a great place to work outside and enjoy the nice weather. Because there is so much happening, you will always run into someone you know when in this area!