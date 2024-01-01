Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Lehigh University Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

02:59
Student interview - alex weiner
Eliza Wastcoat Academics
One of my good friends, Alex Weiner. A busy student who is a part of Formula Club (building race cars), and budding Engineer, Residential Advisor, and student in good academic standing. Perhaps a secret Master Chef winner in the making too.
00:41
Melissa and vinny walk to linderman library
Academics
00:14
A quick pano of the center of campus!
Campus
This is just a quick pano of the center of campus! We call this the front lawn and the big building seen in the back is the University Center. This is a very picturesque part of campus. More details to come when we walk through it later!
02:21
The town and hidden gems
Eliza Wastcoat Food
The North Side of Bethlehem, I lovely to place to hang out with family and friends!
02:27
The baker institute program and student interview
Eliza Wastcoat Academics
Learn about these students who have started their own companies using Lehigh's famous Baker Institute.
02:04
Anna gives you the low-down on the front lawn
Campus
The Front Lawn is the center of campus and a great place to hang out in the warm weather. It is surrounded by the University Center (UC), Linderman Library, The Alumni Building, Packard Lab and the Chapel. The UC is a big student hub. It is home to many student lifestyles and support offices, such as the women's center. It has two dining options and a Wells Fargo, the only on-campus bank.
01:57
A whispering tour of the linderman library book room!
Academics
01:23
Federico describes the lehigh student body
01:30
Meet sam! and hear why she chose lehigh
00:42
Melissa and sarah walk to alumni hall!
Academics
SHOW MORE

Lehigh University

00:41
Melissa and vinny walk to linderman library
Academics
02:04
Anna gives you the low-down on the front lawn
Campus
The Front Lawn is the center of campus and a great place to hang out in the warm weather. It is surrounded by the University Center (UC), Linderman Library, The Alumni Building, Packard Lab and the Chapel. The UC is a big student hub. It is home to many student lifestyles and support offices, such as the women's center. It has two dining options and a Wells Fargo, the only on-campus bank.
01:57
A whispering tour of the linderman library book room!
Academics
01:23
Federico describes the lehigh student body
01:30
Meet sam! and hear why she chose lehigh
00:42
Melissa and sarah walk to alumni hall!
Academics
02:04
Melissa and sarah talk about clubs and organizations at lehigh
00:47
Melissa shows you around a typical lehigh lecture room
Academics
02:04
Hang out on the front lawn and hear about dining options, study options, and clubs/organization
Food
01:12
Melissa talks about lehigh student performances
SHOW MORE

Lehigh University College of Business and Economics

00:53
Anna takes you to the business school!
Campus
The Rauch Business Center is the main hub for business students on campus. Lehigh has a very strong business school. If you are in the business school, this is where 95 percent (or more of your classes will be). Students sometimes call is Rauch High School because the same students always have class in the building and you start getting to know most people in the business school.

Lehigh University E.W. Fairchild-Martindale Library and Computing Center

02:27
The baker institute program and student interview
Eliza Wastcoat Academics
Learn about these students who have started their own companies using Lehigh's famous Baker Institute.

Lehigh University Farrington Square

00:59
Anna runs into maddy in campus square!
Campus
Campus Square is the bottom center of campus. It is where the bookstore, mail center, and some places to grab food are located. When the weather is warm, the farmer market is here everything Thursday. They also put out tables with chairs and it is a great place to work outside and enjoy the nice weather. Because there is so much happening, you will always run into someone you know when in this area!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved