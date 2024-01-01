Introduction: Hello Everyone! Linfield College
My dorm room in Jane Failing Hall! 900 SE Baker St
The main dining hall- Dillin! 900 SE Baker St
Mady! And a Quick Look at Ford Hall! Kenneth W. Ford Hall
Outside of Riley Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
Rylie Center! Melrose Hall
Nicholson Library Linfield College Nicholson Library
Library Media Center Linfield College Nicholson Library
Hannah! Linfield College
Melrose Hall 900 SE Baker St
Murdock and Graf Hall! Murdock Hall
Pioneer Hall! Pioneer Hall
Walker Hall Outside Walker Hall
Walker Hall Part 1 W Linfield Ave
Walker Hall Study Abroad Walker Hall
The Fountain in the Courtyard 900 SE Baker St
Brian! Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
The President's House Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
Greek Row, Bike Co-op, and Campus Security 900 SE Baker St
TJ Day Classrooms T.J. Day Hall
Close Proximity of All Buildings! 900 SE Baker St
Downtown McMinnville Serendipity Ice Cream
The Human Health Performance and Athletics Center 48 SE Linfield Ave
Health Human Performance and Athletics Part 2! 48 SE Linfield Ave
The Mail Room! Brumback St
Linfield Garden 900 SE Baker St
Kendall! Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
The End! 900 SE Baker St