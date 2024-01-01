Sign Up
Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)

Tacoma, WA

A Day in the Life with James at Pacific Lutheran University


A Day in the Life with James at Pacific Lutheran University

WELCOME TO PLU!! Pacific Lutheran University

First Floor Library PLU University Archives

3rd Floor Study Room Mortvedt Library

Administration Biulding at Lute Cafe Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)

Check out Red Square Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)

Old Main Market and the Anderson University Center Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)

Welcome to the Welcome Center! Pacific Lutheran University

The Walk to Names Fitness Center! Rieke Science Center

Intro to Dinner Anderson University Center

Take a look at the Dining Area! Anderson University Center

The Commons during dinner Anderson University Center

A Typical First-Year residence hall. Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)

Class Sizes, our biggest lecture hall, International Honors Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)

Xavier Hall the Biggest and Smallest of PLU! Xavier Hall

The ACTUAL biggest lecture hall on campus Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)

Morken Center for Learning and Technology Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) School of Business

Science Center Open Lab Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)

Memorial Gym, ROTC Program and PLU Fun Facts! Pacific Lutheran University

Indoor Turf Field Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)

Leaving Names, off to Olson Audittorium Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)

Olson Auditorium, Sports at PLU, and DIII Athletics Olson Auditorium

Mary Baker Russel Outdoor Amphitheater Mary Baker Russell Music Building, Lagerquist Hall.

Interview with Patrick Hauge Administration Building

Interview with Christina Mortvedt Library

PLU Bike Coop with Matt! Harstad Hall

Interview With Torrin Scandinavian Cultural Center

Crave, Cross Cultures, Fruit, and Drinks! Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)

Weather around PLU Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)

Debrief and Reflection on PLU Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)

Closing! Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)

