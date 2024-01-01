YOU'RE WATCHING
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus Campus
01:35
The president's house
President Davis is a new addition to Linfield College and we love him! The President’s house is right on the outskirts of campus and he is always around to brighten someone’s day!
01:27
Rylie center!
There are always events happening on campus, the Poster Session for inauguration week is just one example of student involvement on campus! There is always ways to get to know other students better and learn about their own experiences at Linfield!
02:54
Mady! and a quick look at ford hall!
Interview with Mady! She is super involved in the theatre program and tells us all about it!
01:45
Downtown mcminnville
McMinnville is an adorable little town and it's only ten minutes away! Definitely a perk of going to Linfield!
02:06
Tj day classrooms
TJ Day is a building on campus that holds a lot of lecture halls and classrooms for anyone to utilize! There is always a lot going on inside and there is always something different happening!
01:16
Melrose hall
Melrose is the home of the Financial Aid Office, Human Resources, Learning Support Services, Career Development and much more! It’s a super important building on campus!
01:00
The fountain in the courtyard
The Courtyard is a place for students to hang out and study outside! When it's warm outside people hang out there all the time and everyone is so nice to each other!
03:29
Nicholson library
The library is full of great places to study, from private study rooms to cuddling up by the fire! There are also cool programs that will deliver library books from other schools that the Linfield Library doesn’t carry.
The human health performance and athletics center
The gym allows access to any student that attends Linfield! Different places are open at different times and it is fully equipped with all the typical gym equipment!
01:26
Greek row, bike co-op, and campus security
Campus Security is super helpful on campus, they really just want to make sure that everyone is safe and healthy! We also have fraternity houses on campus and a bike Co-op that rents out free bikes!
03:00
My dorm room in jane failing hall!
There is a lot of living options on campus! Freshman and sophomores typically live in dorms, and juniors and seniors typically live in on-campus apartments! Also, living with a roommate isn't nearly as bad as people make it seem!