01:35
The president's house
Poppi Arrasmith Campus
President Davis is a new addition to Linfield College and we love him! The President’s house is right on the outskirts of campus and he is always around to brighten someone’s day!
01:27
Rylie center!
Poppi Arrasmith
There are always events happening on campus, the Poster Session for inauguration week is just one example of student involvement on campus! There is always ways to get to know other students better and learn about their own experiences at Linfield!
02:54
Mady! and a quick look at ford hall!
Poppi Arrasmith Academics
Interview with Mady! She is super involved in the theatre program and tells us all about it!
01:45
Downtown mcminnville
Poppi Arrasmith Campus
McMinnville is an adorable little town and it's only ten minutes away! Definitely a perk of going to Linfield!
02:06
Tj day classrooms
Poppi Arrasmith Academics
TJ Day is a building on campus that holds a lot of lecture halls and classrooms for anyone to utilize! There is always a lot going on inside and there is always something different happening!
01:16
Melrose hall
Poppi Arrasmith Academics
Melrose is the home of the Financial Aid Office, Human Resources, Learning Support Services, Career Development and much more! It’s a super important building on campus!
01:00
The fountain in the courtyard
Poppi Arrasmith Campus
The Courtyard is a place for students to hang out and study outside! When it's warm outside people hang out there all the time and everyone is so nice to each other!
01:22
Linfield garden
Poppi Arrasmith Campus
The Linfield Garden is completely run by students!
03:29
Nicholson library
Poppi Arrasmith Academics
The library is full of great places to study, from private study rooms to cuddling up by the fire! There are also cool programs that will deliver library books from other schools that the Linfield Library doesn’t carry.
01:02
The mail room!
Poppi Arrasmith Campus
The mail room on campus is great! They always get mail and packages out on time!
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus

01:35
The president's house
Poppi Arrasmith Campus
President Davis is a new addition to Linfield College and we love him! The President’s house is right on the outskirts of campus and he is always around to brighten someone’s day!
01:47
Outside of riley
Poppi Arrasmith Campus
Riley is one of the busiest places on campus! Not only is this the home of Starbucks and the Student Lounge, but also the game room, the ASLC offices (student council), and much more!

Linfield College-McMinnville Campus 48 SE Linfield Ave

01:37
The human health performance and athletics center
Poppi Arrasmith Campus
The gym allows access to any student that attends Linfield! Different places are open at different times and it is fully equipped with all the typical gym equipment!
01:16
Health human performance and athletics part 2!
Poppi Arrasmith Academics
Linfield does a good job of immersing students with the rest of the McMinnville community!

Linfield College-McMinnville Campus 900 SE Baker St

01:16
Melrose hall
Poppi Arrasmith Academics
Melrose is the home of the Financial Aid Office, Human Resources, Learning Support Services, Career Development and much more! It’s a super important building on campus!
01:00
The fountain in the courtyard
Poppi Arrasmith Campus
The Courtyard is a place for students to hang out and study outside! When it's warm outside people hang out there all the time and everyone is so nice to each other!
01:22
Linfield garden
Poppi Arrasmith Campus
The Linfield Garden is completely run by students!
01:26
Greek row, bike co-op, and campus security
Poppi Arrasmith Campus
Campus Security is super helpful on campus, they really just want to make sure that everyone is safe and healthy! We also have fraternity houses on campus and a bike Co-op that rents out free bikes!
03:00
My dorm room in jane failing hall!
Poppi Arrasmith Dorms
There is a lot of living options on campus! Freshman and sophomores typically live in dorms, and juniors and seniors typically live in on-campus apartments! Also, living with a roommate isn't nearly as bad as people make it seem!
01:43
Close proximity of all buildings!
Poppi Arrasmith Campus
Linfield is a small school, and our motto is ‘the power of a small college’. Being at such a small school can be challenging sometimes, but the community that is built at Linfield makes up for it!

Linfield College-McMinnville Campus Brumback St

01:02
The mail room!
Poppi Arrasmith Campus
The mail room on campus is great! They always get mail and packages out on time!
