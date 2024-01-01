YOU'RE WATCHING
Loyola Marymount University (LMU) Campus
00:43
Main quad
This is Sunken Gardens, the main quad on campus. Big social events happen here, but it's also a place where you can relax with friends! Since the weather is always nice in LA, we use this as our "student center".
00:59
Jalyn takes you through life at lmu
Hi! I'm Jalyn, a Junior Screenwriting major at Loyola Marymount University!
00:21
Hidden gem #2
This is less of a hidden gem and more of an awesome piece of history. LMU is home to a piece of the actual Berlin Wall!
02:25
Lmu landmarks part 1!
The Bluff, the Chapel, and Sunken Gardens are some of the most well-known and well-populated places on campus most days. These places are beautiful and help to show off the school. They are definitely some iconic places, and will make you want to visit!
01:24
Welcome to lmu!
Welcome to my tour of LMU! I hope that through these videos, you're able to understand the good and the less good of LMU and why I love this school so much! I can't wait to show you around campus and wish you the best of luck in deciding which college is best for you. Go Lions!
01:25
Founder's pavilion/freshmanland tour!
Founder's Pavilion, more popularly known as Freshmanland, houses the majority of the school's freshmen. It includes 5 distinct halls and also houses 1788/Pizza Hut! This pavilion makes it easy to meet other freshmen due to the proximity of them all to each other. It's a bonding place for sure!
00:26
Hidden gem
LMU has a lot of hidden gems like this that are a part of a series called "Slow Time". Here's one of them. If you visit campus, it'd be a fun activity to tried to find the rest of them!
01:12
Img_2237.mov
The Main Campus Church sits on the heart of campus and is accessible for all, throughout the day. Jesuit values resonate on campus and is filled everywhere.
01:09
Lmu rec center tour!
LMU's Burns Recreation Center provides a great outlet for students to work out. With weight rooms, free intensive group classes, a basketball court, a pool, yoga, and more, Burns has so much to offer. It's easy to stay fit with so much within walking distance. You'll never get bored with your workout.
