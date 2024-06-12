YOU'RE WATCHING
Loyola University Chicago (LUC) Dining & Food
01:39
The tea about food on campus!
If you are vegetarian/vegan, there are some options for you at Loyola, but it's not a lot... But there are some good flexible dining hall options that aren't just the dining hall on campus!
00:54
My favorite cafe on campus!
Te'Amo is a bubble tea shop on campus that originated at University of Chicago, but has slowly become one of my favorite cafes on campus
00:42
Hannah shows you damen dining
One of Loyola Chicago's three dining halls on campus, Damen Dining. It is located in the Damen Student center and is a popular dining hall that is frequently visited by many students every day.
00:35
Hannah shows places to eat close to school
On campus, there are places like Chipotle, Blaze Pizza, McDonald's, and Subway. There are also others places that are uniques to Chicago like Ann Sather's, which is only one L stop away from campus. In any direction, there are so many delicious places to eat if you want a break from dining hall food.
01:13
Sean & friends eat at damen dining
Damen Dining Hall, inside the student center, is one of three main dining halls on the Lake Shore campus. Since all meal plans give unlimited access, you can come in whenever to get a bite to eat! Damen offers several dietary options, including clearly labeled vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free choices.
01:13
Sean stops by restaurants close to campus
We decided to come by Raising Cane's after an exciting basketball game! Since Loyola is an urban school, there are several local and chain food places that are less than a five minute walk from most dorms. Some of these restaurants accept Rambler Bucks, which basically uses your Loyola ID as a debit card. Most students use Rambler Bucks for washing clothes, printing papers, or eating at restaurants close by.
01:06
Sean tours de nobili and simpson dining
De Nobili Dining, on the first floor of the De Nobili Residence Hall, offers similar meal options to Damen. Being the newest dining hall on campus, it also offers a personal pizza and pasta maker as well as a sandwich/wrap bar. In addition, Simpson Dining, the third dining hall on campus, specializes in vegetarian and vegan options more than the other two.
01:01
Hannah takes you into de nobili dining hall
Loyola University Chicago has three dining halls on campus, they are de Nobili Dining, Damen Dining, and Simpson Dining. They are all located in areas between dorms and academic buildings, which is super convenient if you want to eat something before or after class or to just grab a quick bite.
Loyola University Chicago (LUC) Ann Sather Restaurant
00:35
Loyola University Chicago (LUC) Damen Student Center
00:54
00:42
01:13
Loyola University Chicago (LUC) De Nobili Hall
01:06
01:01
Loyola University Chicago (LUC) Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
01:13
