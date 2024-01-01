Sign Up
Loyola University Maryland Dining & Food

02:30
places to eat on campus
Marie Louis-Charles Food
There is something to eat in every part of campus. The main dining halls are Boulder in the Student Center and Iggie's Market in Newman Towers. There you can use a meal swipe to get a meal or meal points to buy a singular item. Also, very important: we have a Starbucks. One downside is that we don't have many outside food options nearby. There is only the Evergreen Cafe and a few sandwich shops near the west side of campus.
01:20
Tour of dining hall - boulder
Julia Hendricks Food
This is the main dining hall at Loyola University Maryland. There are two levels of Boulder with two very different styles of food. Boulder 2.0 provides healthy options in a quieter environment. Downstairs Boulder provides classic dining hall options and can be quite loud.
00:51
Fit well cafe - fac dining options review
Julia Hendricks Food
Fit Well Cafe is the only dining option available at the Fitness and Aquatic Center. You can purchase food with a meal swipe or meal points. Tim does a review of the food after a hard work out.

Loyola University Maryland Boulder Garden Cafe

