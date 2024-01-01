There is something to eat in every part of campus. The main dining halls are Boulder in the Student Center and Iggie's Market in Newman Towers. There you can use a meal swipe to get a meal or meal points to buy a singular item. Also, very important: we have a Starbucks. One downside is that we don't have many outside food options nearby. There is only the Evergreen Cafe and a few sandwich shops near the west side of campus.