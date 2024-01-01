YOU'RE WATCHING
Loyola University Maryland Dining & Food
places to eat on campus
There is something to eat in every part of campus. The main dining halls are Boulder in the Student Center and Iggie's Market in Newman Towers. There you can use a meal swipe to get a meal or meal points to buy a singular item. Also, very important: we have a Starbucks. One downside is that we don't have many outside food options nearby. There is only the Evergreen Cafe and a few sandwich shops near the west side of campus.
Tour of dining hall - boulder
This is the main dining hall at Loyola University Maryland. There are two levels of Boulder with two very different styles of food. Boulder 2.0 provides healthy options in a quieter environment. Downstairs Boulder provides classic dining hall options and can be quite loud.
