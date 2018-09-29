Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Macalester College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Macalester College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Macalester College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Macalester College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Macalester College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Macalester College campus by taking you around Saint Paul. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Macalester College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Macalester College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Macalester College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Macalester College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Macalester College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Macalester College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Macalester College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Macalester College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Macalester College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Macalester College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Macalester College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Macalester College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Macalester College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Macalester College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Macalester College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Macalester College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Macalester College and Saint Paul during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:30
Welcome to macalester!
Campus
Whether you clicked on this video to learn more about Macalester or just to hear how the name is actually pronounced, WELCOME! I'm Olivia, your tour guide here at Mac. I'm an undeclared major but leaning towards Environmental Studies and Theatre. I'm a first-year student, but since Mac is a small school it's really easy to get to know it and make your home immediately. My glasses broke halfway through filming, so there may be a few stray videos where I'm without them, but luckily I was able to get them fixed (one advantage of our urban location - there are eye doctors everywhere!). I'm so glad to have you here, and I hope you enjoy learning about the Macalester experience!
00:41
Meet matt
Matthew Glover Campus
Meet Matt as he takes you around campus and introduces himself!
00:51
Cafe mac
Matthew Glover Food
Join Matt as he eats at Cafe Mac with some friends.
01:23
A look down grand ave
Matthew Glover Campus
Matt shows off Grand Ave, a main road for shops and restaurants that runs through campus. Grand Ave has some of the best food in Saint Paul and is a very popular place for students to eat off-campus.
00:51
Coffee at the kofi annan institute for global citizenship
Matthew Glover Interview
Matt takes you to one of his favorite places to get free coffee on campus, the Kofi Annan Institute for Global Citizenship, which houses the Civic Engagement Center and the Center for Study Away.
02:08
Janet wallace fine arts center
Matthew Glover Interview
Matt shows off the Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center and its practice rooms. JWall, as it is known, is home to music, theater, dance, and studio art on campus
01:34
Leonard center
Matthew Glover Campus
Matt takes you to the Leonard Center, where athletic teams play and practice. It is open to all students and has a swimming pool, fieldhouse, gym, and basketball court. It also houses the Macalester Health and Wellness Center.
02:05
Why i chose macalester
Matthew Glover Interview
Matt talks to you about why he chose Macalester.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved