For schools
CAMPUSREEL

Macalester College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Macalester College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 8 tour videos for Macalester College, so you can expect to spend between 24 to 40 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Macalester College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Macalester College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Macalester College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Macalester College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Saint Paul, MN so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Macalester College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Saint Paul weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Macalester College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Macalester College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Macalester College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Macalester College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Saint Paul if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Macalester College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Macalester College?

Below is a list of every Macalester College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Macalester College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Macalester College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Macalester College students!

What is city Saint Paul, MN like?

Saint Paul is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Macalester College.

Who are the tour guides for Macalester College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Macalester College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Macalester College tours:

Macalester College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Macalester College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Saint Paul and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Macalester College in person.

00:30
Welcome to macalester!
Campus
Whether you clicked on this video to learn more about Macalester or just to hear how the name is actually pronounced, WELCOME! I'm Olivia, your tour guide here at Mac. I'm an undeclared major but leaning towards Environmental Studies and Theatre. I'm a first-year student, but since Mac is a small school it's really easy to get to know it and make your home immediately. My glasses broke halfway through filming, so there may be a few stray videos where I'm without them, but luckily I was able to get them fixed (one advantage of our urban location - there are eye doctors everywhere!). I'm so glad to have you here, and I hope you enjoy learning about the Macalester experience!
00:41
Meet matt
Matthew Glover Campus
Meet Matt as he takes you around campus and introduces himself!
00:51
Cafe mac
Matthew Glover Food
Join Matt as he eats at Cafe Mac with some friends.
01:23
A look down grand ave
Matthew Glover Campus
Matt shows off Grand Ave, a main road for shops and restaurants that runs through campus. Grand Ave has some of the best food in Saint Paul and is a very popular place for students to eat off-campus.
00:51
Coffee at the kofi annan institute for global citizenship
Matthew Glover Interview
Matt takes you to one of his favorite places to get free coffee on campus, the Kofi Annan Institute for Global Citizenship, which houses the Civic Engagement Center and the Center for Study Away.
02:08
Janet wallace fine arts center
Matthew Glover Interview
Matt shows off the Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center and its practice rooms. JWall, as it is known, is home to music, theater, dance, and studio art on campus
01:34
Leonard center
Matthew Glover Campus
Matt takes you to the Leonard Center, where athletic teams play and practice. It is open to all students and has a swimming pool, fieldhouse, gym, and basketball court. It also houses the Macalester Health and Wellness Center.
02:05
Why i chose macalester
Matthew Glover Interview
Matt talks to you about why he chose Macalester.
