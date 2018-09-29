How long do Macalester College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 8 tour videos for Macalester College, so you can expect to spend between 24 to 40 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Macalester College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Macalester College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Macalester College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Macalester College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Saint Paul, MN so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Macalester College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Saint Paul weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Macalester College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Macalester College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Macalester College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Macalester College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Saint Paul if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Macalester College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Macalester College?

What will I see on a Macalester College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Macalester College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Macalester College students!

What is city Saint Paul, MN like?

Saint Paul is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Macalester College.

Who are the tour guides for Macalester College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Macalester College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Macalester College tours:

Macalester College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Macalester College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Saint Paul and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Macalester College in person.

