Marist College Campus
Campus green
The Marist campus green is more commonly referred to as the Marist campus beach. During the summer people sled down it, and in the summer or nicer weather people play catch or frisbee and do homework while taking in the views of the stone buildings and the Hudson river.
Tour donnelly with me!
Donnelly is home to the science students! Most science classes are held in this building, and all of the chemistry labs are here. Donnelly cafe has some great food and is a great hang out area for in between classes.
Basic lowell thomas classroom
Marist usually advertises incredibly high tech classrooms. This classroom is beautiful and is fitted with speakers, a computer to screen projector along with a regular projector. Just don't expect a smart board or notes to be added online as advertised. This is usually only for communications classes.
Main quad and classrooms
The main quad has people sitting in the grass playing games when its nice out and people sledding down the hill in the winter. This area is known around campus as the Marist Beach, this is because of the people sitting and doing homework or playing frisbee. Marist tends to be a very active campus to match the fast paced lives of the students.
Tour the steel plant wtih me!
The Steel Plant is Marist's brand new art and fashion design building! It's beautiful and has lots of amenities, including a cafe, an art gallery, and a boutique with designs from Marist's own fashion design students.
Tour allied health with me!
Allied Health is the primary biology building. All biology labs are held in here, as well some some biology lectures and all of Marist's post grad PA program.
Gym talk and tour!
The main gym on campus is currently under construction, so sadly I could not show you that one. However the gym in the Marketplace is very nice and covers all the work out basics, so I'd say it was a nice supplement.
A tour of james a. cannavino library!
James A. Cannavino Library is Marist's only library, but as this is a smaller school, this is never a problem. It is composed of three floors, the second of which being the loudest, and the first of which being the quietest. There are help desks to get help with everything and anything the library has to offer, and there's even a Starbucks!
Inside the rotunda
The Rotunda is home to many things including housing, admissions, student discipline, the campus bookstore and an entrance to Midrise dorms. The school emblem/seal is on the floor, rumor has it that if you step on it you won't graduate from Marist. So, while you're in the Rotunda be careful where you step if you want to graduate!
Marist College
Campus green
This is Marist's main green, called the Marist Beach by many students. Since I filmed in February, understandably nobody was hanging out. But in the warmer months this green is swamped by students playing sports, hanging out with friends, sometimes even sunbathing in a bikini!
