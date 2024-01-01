Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Marist College Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

00:46
Campus green
Campus
The Marist campus green is more commonly referred to as the Marist campus beach. During the summer people sled down it, and in the summer or nicer weather people play catch or frisbee and do homework while taking in the views of the stone buildings and the Hudson river.
03:11
Tour donnelly with me!
Lindsey Hiltz Campus
Donnelly is home to the science students! Most science classes are held in this building, and all of the chemistry labs are here. Donnelly cafe has some great food and is a great hang out area for in between classes.
00:36
Basic lowell thomas classroom
Jillian Shugrue Campus
Marist usually advertises incredibly high tech classrooms. This classroom is beautiful and is fitted with speakers, a computer to screen projector along with a regular projector. Just don't expect a smart board or notes to be added online as advertised. This is usually only for communications classes.
02:34
Main quad and classrooms
Campus
The main quad has people sitting in the grass playing games when its nice out and people sledding down the hill in the winter. This area is known around campus as the Marist Beach, this is because of the people sitting and doing homework or playing frisbee. Marist tends to be a very active campus to match the fast paced lives of the students.
03:14
Tour the steel plant wtih me!
Lindsey Hiltz Campus
The Steel Plant is Marist's brand new art and fashion design building! It's beautiful and has lots of amenities, including a cafe, an art gallery, and a boutique with designs from Marist's own fashion design students.
01:46
Tour allied health with me!
Lindsey Hiltz Campus
Allied Health is the primary biology building. All biology labs are held in here, as well some some biology lectures and all of Marist's post grad PA program.
04:33
Gym talk and tour!
Lindsey Hiltz Campus
The main gym on campus is currently under construction, so sadly I could not show you that one. However the gym in the Marketplace is very nice and covers all the work out basics, so I'd say it was a nice supplement.
06:14
A tour of james a. cannavino library!
Lindsey Hiltz Campus
James A. Cannavino Library is Marist's only library, but as this is a smaller school, this is never a problem. It is composed of three floors, the second of which being the loudest, and the first of which being the quietest. There are help desks to get help with everything and anything the library has to offer, and there's even a Starbucks!
00:34
Inside the rotunda
Campus
The Rotunda is home to many things including housing, admissions, student discipline, the campus bookstore and an entrance to Midrise dorms. The school emblem/seal is on the floor, rumor has it that if you step on it you won't graduate from Marist. So, while you're in the Rotunda be careful where you step if you want to graduate!
00:58
Campus green
Lindsey Hiltz Campus
This is Marist's main green, called the Marist Beach by many students. Since I filmed in February, understandably nobody was hanging out. But in the warmer months this green is swamped by students playing sports, hanging out with friends, sometimes even sunbathing in a bikini!
SHOW MORE

Marist College

00:46
Campus green
Campus
The Marist campus green is more commonly referred to as the Marist campus beach. During the summer people sled down it, and in the summer or nicer weather people play catch or frisbee and do homework while taking in the views of the stone buildings and the Hudson river.
03:11
Tour donnelly with me!
Lindsey Hiltz Campus
Donnelly is home to the science students! Most science classes are held in this building, and all of the chemistry labs are here. Donnelly cafe has some great food and is a great hang out area for in between classes.
00:36
Basic lowell thomas classroom
Jillian Shugrue Campus
Marist usually advertises incredibly high tech classrooms. This classroom is beautiful and is fitted with speakers, a computer to screen projector along with a regular projector. Just don't expect a smart board or notes to be added online as advertised. This is usually only for communications classes.
02:34
Main quad and classrooms
Campus
The main quad has people sitting in the grass playing games when its nice out and people sledding down the hill in the winter. This area is known around campus as the Marist Beach, this is because of the people sitting and doing homework or playing frisbee. Marist tends to be a very active campus to match the fast paced lives of the students.
03:14
Tour the steel plant wtih me!
Lindsey Hiltz Campus
The Steel Plant is Marist's brand new art and fashion design building! It's beautiful and has lots of amenities, including a cafe, an art gallery, and a boutique with designs from Marist's own fashion design students.
00:34
Inside the rotunda
Campus
The Rotunda is home to many things including housing, admissions, student discipline, the campus bookstore and an entrance to Midrise dorms. The school emblem/seal is on the floor, rumor has it that if you step on it you won't graduate from Marist. So, while you're in the Rotunda be careful where you step if you want to graduate!
00:58
Campus green
Lindsey Hiltz Campus
This is Marist's main green, called the Marist Beach by many students. Since I filmed in February, understandably nobody was hanging out. But in the warmer months this green is swamped by students playing sports, hanging out with friends, sometimes even sunbathing in a bikini!
02:41
To and from class- marist morning
Jillian Shugrue Campus
This is my beautiful morning walk to class. Please request whatever you want to see. I will most definitely keep it real and upload when I can!

Marist College 3399 North Rd

03:43
Meet jillian at marist
Jillian Shugrue Campus
Hi! I can't wait to help guide you through your decision making or just looking at my school!

Marist College Allied Health Sciences Building

01:46
Tour allied health with me!
Lindsey Hiltz Campus
Allied Health is the primary biology building. All biology labs are held in here, as well some some biology lectures and all of Marist's post grad PA program.

Marist College James A. Cannavino Library

06:14
A tour of james a. cannavino library!
Lindsey Hiltz Campus
James A. Cannavino Library is Marist's only library, but as this is a smaller school, this is never a problem. It is composed of three floors, the second of which being the loudest, and the first of which being the quietest. There are help desks to get help with everything and anything the library has to offer, and there's even a Starbucks!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved