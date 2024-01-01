Sign Up
Marquette University Campus

04:12
Cassidy’s interview
Kayla Kajita Academics
Cassidy shares what her typical daily schedule is like and some honest harsh truths about the area Marquette is located in.
00:55
St. joan of arc chapel
Kayla Kajita Campus
Saint Joan of Arc Chapel is as a Roman Catholic chapel, located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on the campus of Marquette University. It was dedicated to Saint Joan of Arc on May 26, 1966 after it had been moved from its previous location and France
01:29
Faq marquette
Kayla Kajita
Today, I answer the most common questions about Marquette. (i.e. school size, Greek life, clubs, etc.)
01:53
Johnston hall| communication building
Kayla Kajita Academics
If you’re communication student, Johnston Hall is where you’ll be spending most of your time at Marquette.
01:11
Where you will have classes| tour
Kayla Kajita Academics
Marquette is designed where all of your classes will be on one side of the street so you’ll never get lost.
01:56
Things to do around marquette
Kayla Kajita
Marquette University is in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. There are so many fun things to do but here are a few of my favorites.
01:00
Library tour
Kayla Kajita Academics
Marquette Universities library is center of campus. One side is for silent work and the other side is where classes meet, groups can work on projects together, and there’s also a coffee shop on the bridge that connects the two libraries together. But remember, bring your own mug!☕️
01:01
working out at marquette
Kayla Kajita Campus
Marquette has two gyms on campus that also offer Zumba, Spin, and Yoga.
03:26
Julia's interview
Kayla Kajita Academics
Meet Julia! She shares insight on the MIAD program and what she likes and dislikes about Marquette.
00:51
Church of the gesu
Kayla Kajita Campus
Gesu Church is a Jesuit parish of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was designated a Milwaukee landmark in 1975.
