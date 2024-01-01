YOU'RE WATCHING
Marquette University Campus
Cassidy’s interview
Cassidy shares what her typical daily schedule is like and some honest harsh truths about the area Marquette is located in.
St. joan of arc chapel
Saint Joan of Arc Chapel is as a Roman Catholic chapel, located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on the campus of Marquette University. It was dedicated to Saint Joan of Arc on May 26, 1966 after it had been moved from its previous location and France
Faq marquette
Today, I answer the most common questions about Marquette. (i.e. school size, Greek life, clubs, etc.)
Johnston hall| communication building
If you’re communication student, Johnston Hall is where you’ll be spending most of your time at Marquette.
Where you will have classes| tour
Marquette is designed where all of your classes will be on one side of the street so you’ll never get lost.
Things to do around marquette
Marquette University is in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. There are so many fun things to do but here are a few of my favorites.
Library tour
Marquette Universities library is center of campus. One side is for silent work and the other side is where classes meet, groups can work on projects together, and there’s also a coffee shop on the bridge that connects the two libraries together. But remember, bring your own mug!☕️
working out at marquette
Marquette has two gyms on campus that also offer Zumba, Spin, and Yoga.
Julia's interview
Meet Julia! She shares insight on the MIAD program and what she likes and dislikes about Marquette.
