10:07
Let's tour downtown staunton!
Zoe Pine Campus
Dooooooowntooooooooown! You don't want no beef boy, Know I run these streets boy, better follow me toward DOWNTOWNNNNNN!!!! Let's take a look at downtown Staunton and see what nightlife Staunton has!
03:13
Does mary baldwin university have quads
Zoe Pine Campus
I didn't even know what a Quad was before I filmed this, but Mary Baldwin is made up of open spaces and many hills.... and many many many stairs....
01:06
Zoe talks about parking
Zoe Pine Campus
Mary Baldwin has a very interesting and difficult future with parking.....
07:44
Zoe's essentially campus tour
Zoe Pine Campus
Zoe, as a former Mary Baldwin University tour guide, knows where they show people on tours and where they don't. So, where will Zoe take you?
03:13
Zoe tours the arts building
Zoe Pine Academics
Let's take a look at Mary Baldwin University's Arts Building! From Mary Baldwin's black box theater, to the arts studio, to the music hall!
02:22
Zoe speaks on men on campus
Zoe Pine Campus
Zoe talks about the recent addition to campus as men are now living on campus, which is concerning the past of Mary Baldwin University as an all female school.
03:25
Zoe shows you mary baldwin's science building!
Zoe Pine Academics
Mary Baldwin has a large recently redone science building and many science programs, watch as Zoe gives you a tour of the Biology floor and shows you what you are looking at when you come to Mary Baldwin for science!!!!
00:46
Mary baldwin university: zoe's morning
Zoe Pine Campus
It's 10AM, I shouldn't be up, but here we are ladies and gentlemen. Here we are.

Mary Baldwin University (MBU)

