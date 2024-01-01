Sign Up
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Campus

00:22
A beautiful view of east campus
Campus
East Campus is created by two parallel buildings.
00:34
Athletic fields
Annie Bryan
In this video, I'll take you to the football field, soccer field, and tennis courts.
03:54
Frequently asked questions
Annie Bryan Academics
In this video, I talk about some FAQ's including: MIT's campus size, what the student body is like, what the academic culture is like, popular majors, Greek life, sports culture, and art music and theatre.
00:12
The lobby of the mit media lab
Campus
The Media Lab, opened in 1985, facilitated research and development related to cognition and learning, electronic music, and holography in its first 10 years of existence. Now, the lab houses product designers, nano-technologists, data-visualization experts, and many other pioneering industries.
00:36
Kresge auditorium
Annie Bryan Campus
This is Kresge Auditorium, the main center for music and performing arts on campus. The quad outside Kresge is also close to the student center.
00:55
Sharon takes you through a main quad with a variety of buildings
Campus
This is the main quad of MIT's 168 acres campus in Cambridge, MA. The whole campus spans about a mile along the Charles River, directly across from Boston, MA.
01:32
4 of mit's libraries
Annie Bryan Academics
In this video, I'll take you through 4 of MIT's amazing libraries!
01:14
Going to the gym
Annie Bryan
I'm headed to the gym for my daily workout!
00:21
Nano building mit
Annie Bryan Academics
This is the MIT.nano, a new building at MIT!
00:45
The tallest building on campus
Annie Bryan Campus
Here I take you through the Green building, which is the tallest building on campus! I had a math class here 1st semester.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Brain and Cognitive Sciences Complex

00:39
My favorite study space
Annie Bryan Campus
This is a new study space I only discovered recently! It's in building 46 for Brain and Cognitive Sciences.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Department of Chemical Engineering

00:22
A beautiful view of east campus
Campus
East Campus is created by two parallel buildings.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Green Bldg

00:45
The tallest building on campus
Annie Bryan Campus
Here I take you through the Green building, which is the tallest building on campus! I had a math class here 1st semester.
00:41
Green building, the tallest building on campus
Campus
The Green Building stands at 21 stories (295 feet) tall and is the tallest building in Cambridge. The basement of the building is below sea level and connects with the MIT tunnel system.
00:32
Sharon explains the green building and its function
Campus
The largest donor for the Green Building, Cecil Howard Green, was the co-founded of Texas Instruments. The building was constructed between 1962-1964.
