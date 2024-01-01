YOU'RE WATCHING
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Campus
00:12
The lobby of the mit media lab
The Media Lab, opened in 1985, facilitated research and development related to cognition and learning, electronic music, and holography in its first 10 years of existence. Now, the lab houses product designers, nano-technologists, data-visualization experts, and many other pioneering industries.
00:36
Kresge auditorium
This is Kresge Auditorium, the main center for music and performing arts on campus. The quad outside Kresge is also close to the student center.
00:55
Sharon takes you through a main quad with a variety of buildings
This is the main quad of MIT's 168 acres campus in Cambridge, MA. The whole campus spans about a mile along the Charles River, directly across from Boston, MA.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
00:45
The tallest building on campus
Here I take you through the Green building, which is the tallest building on campus! I had a math class here 1st semester.
00:41
Green building, the tallest building on campus
The Green Building stands at 21 stories (295 feet) tall and is the tallest building in Cambridge. The basement of the building is below sea level and connects with the MIT tunnel system.