Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Dining & Food
Inside an mit dining hall
In this video, I'll take you guys inside one of MIT's five dining halls!
Day in my life at mit
In this video, I will be taking you guys through what a typical day is like at MIT, from eating in the dining halls, to going to class, to working out with friends!
Inside the mit media lab
The Media Lab, opened in 1985, facilitated research and development related to cognition and learning, electronic music, and holography in its first 10 years of existence. Now, the lab houses product designers, nano-technologists, data-visualization experts, and many other pioneering industries.
