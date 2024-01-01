YOU'RE WATCHING
McDaniel College Campus
02:09
Class of 2023: first steps on the hill | mcdaniel college
McDaniel College's Class of 2023 took their first steps on the Hill when they arrived Aug. 22, 2019, for move-in and new student orientation.
03:21
Top five: chill spots on campus
Cinema major Bryson Neverdon shares the best spots to hangout and study on the Hill. If you have a spot that you love on campus that didn't make the cut, share it with us.
