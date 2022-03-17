Sign Up
Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 82 tour videos for Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, so you can expect to spend between 246 to 410 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as East Lansing, MI so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. East Lansing weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore East Lansing if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine?

Below is a list of every Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine tour?

All CampusReel tours for Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine students!

What is city East Lansing, MI like?

East Lansing is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Who are the tour guides for Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine tours:

Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, East Lansing and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine in person.

01:28
Lectures and labs at msu college of osteopathic method with olivia
Demo Account Interview
Lectures and Labs at MSU College of Osteopathic Method with Olivia
01:13
Meet olivia, a first-year student at msu college of osteopathic medicine
Demo Account Interview
Meet Olivia, a First-Year Student at MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine
01:52
Meet john, a fourth-year medical student at msu college of osteopathic medicine
Demo Account Campus
Meet John, a Fourth-Year Medical Student at MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine
00:23
Why john chose msu osteopathic!
Demo Account Interview
Meet John from MSU Osteopathic!
02:00
Meet professor howard teitelbaum
Demo Account Campus
Meet Professor Howard Teitelbaum
00:58
Martha welcomes you to msu college of osteopathic medicine
Demo Account Campus
Martha Welcomes you to MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine
00:42
Anne welcomes you to msu college of osteopathic medicine
Demo Account Campus
Anne Welcomes you to MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine
06:00
Dominican republic igh trip 2022
Risa Lugo Academics
MSUCOM students in Dominican Republic learning about culture, medicine, and patient care.
00:50
Salman shares their journey to msu college of osteopathic medicine
Demo Account Campus
Salman Pervez shares their experience so far at MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine. 
01:34
Meet dr. j'aimee lippert, an associate professor at msu college of osteopathic medicine
Demo Account Campus
Meet Dr. J'Aimee Lippert, an associate professor at MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine
