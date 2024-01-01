YOU'RE WATCHING
Michigan State University (MSU) Campus
01:59
Thanks everyone! goodbye!
The rock is something the Spartans love to participate in painting and love to see what others come up with! You actually have to sign up to paint it but it is totally a cool experience! Also the river is beautiful to just look at and study near and it is a perfect add to campus! Thanks guys for watching and I hope you guys enjoyed this tour!
01:02
What we do between classes
Here are some of my friends hanging in my room between classes just playing Mario Cart! Typical video games are the way to go during free time other than homework but we also will go eat food or walk around campus for fun too. But there is nothing wrong with some good video game competition :)
01:22
Cafeteria food in shaw hall
This is Shaw cafeteria which is near the middle of MSU's campus. Cam talks about how Shaw may not be the best cafeteria but it still has options and you can always find something you like. And one of the great things they have at shaw, is they always have a lot of options for desert including cake, pie, ice cream, and cookies.
01:04
Engineering building
This is the engineering building and it is extremely big. Almost all the classrooms are the smaller size classrooms so not that many lecture style classrooms. It is filled with computers and other resources that students can use. As you can see even if you aren't an engineering student you still may end up walking through these doors.
03:03
Dorm room tour
This is my dorm room! I live in a suite style which means you would have one roommate and share a bathroom with your two suite mates. Then there is also community style which means you just have your roommate and you share a large bathroom with your entire hall and that gets cleaned on the daily. When signing up for housing they will inform you on which dorms have which style.
01:28
Creative things on campus
Outside of Wells Hall random things happen all the time like students handing out free stuff or Starbucks hands out free drinks. Sometimes even the MSU food truck comes around and you can get your free combo from there! These guys are just asking students a simple question, with there poster, like what they believe comes after death.
01:34
Msu union
MSU Union is know for a lot of things like Biggby coffee, dairy store ice cream, food court, post office, bowling, ect. If you ever want to know what's going on just look at the weekly brochures on all the tables in the cafeterias. What I find really cool is that it even has its own bowling alley for students!
01:17
Sports: soccer, softball, baseball
Other than football, basketball, and hockey, all other sports are free to attend for MSU students! Say you and your friends can't come up with something to do one afternoon, just head over to the baseball field!
01:55
Academic building: wells hall
This one of our academic buildings called Wells Hall. It serves mainly as a mathematical building but also contains other classes like communication. It includes a Starbucks which is very popular considering it is in the middle of campus. Also it has a really good resource called the Math Help Center, where students can go and receive free tutoring for their math class.
01:11
Game day!
My friend Brooke talks about how she loves being apart of a huge student section on Game Day but one of the downfalls are that you have to get there early if you want a good seat. For this game we played our rival and students even camped out in tents in front of the gates the night prior. But that just really goes to show our Spartan dedication.
02:41
Sparty's market
Sparty's is one of the most attractive things about MSU, strategically located all over campus! It kind of acts like a gas station market where there is a ton of snacks but also necessary things you would need. And all students containing the unlimited meal pass (students who live on campus) get to have free combos 6 out of the 7 days a week! A combo is 3 items that you can take out of Spartys for free!
01:34
Classrooms
My friend Joey talks about the different types of classrooms and the different resources in them. He explains that big lecture classrooms are more for the University required courses and then the smaller classrooms will be more for your specific major. In this video I show one of the more smaller but advanced classrooms.
01:25
Business college complex building
This is the business College Complex where all the business students will go for some of their classes. It includes a Starbucks, as well as recruiters for the business world as well. They are really good at getting students plugged in with interviews and internships. Across the street they also have their own library that they share with the Law students.