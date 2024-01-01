This Cafeteria is one of the more popular ones on MSU's campus. Since MSU is so big there is many cafeterias and each one is fairly big. Also I am not kidding when I say they have a lot of options because they do! They switch it up every day but always have the normal stuff like wraps, sandwiches, pizza, and pasta. Also all their menus or online each day so since I am close to a few I will just look up each ones menu and then decide where I want to eat.