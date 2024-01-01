YOU'RE WATCHING
Michigan State University (MSU) Dining & Food
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Dining & Food Reviews
01:22
Cafeteria food in shaw hall
This is Shaw cafeteria which is near the middle of MSU's campus. Cam talks about how Shaw may not be the best cafeteria but it still has options and you can always find something you like. And one of the great things they have at shaw, is they always have a lot of options for desert including cake, pie, ice cream, and cookies.
01:34
Msu union
MSU Union is know for a lot of things like Biggby coffee, dairy store ice cream, food court, post office, bowling, ect. If you ever want to know what's going on just look at the weekly brochures on all the tables in the cafeterias. What I find really cool is that it even has its own bowling alley for students!
01:03
Brody cafeteria
Brody is the largest cafeteria on campus and by far the most popular. Which means it also has the most options of everything! It includes a Sparty's on the first floor as well so you could grab your combo if you are hungry but in a rush. It is surrounded by a few different dorms that complete the Brody neighborhood and most sophomores who stay on campus live there.
02:39
The meal plan
We have unlimited meal plans! There is a silver, gold, and platinum meal plan for students who live on campus. Silver is the cheapest and just has unlimited swipes. Gold has additional swipes for guest passes. Platinum has additional swipes for guest passes as well as money on it that can be used like a credit card.
01:30
Main library
I am in the main library but MSU also has a Business/Law Library. It is a great resource for students and many of them stay up all night in the library studying, especially during exam week. Also during exam week they have a lot of service dogs that you can pet! But the library contains many rooms, computers, books, anything you would need really. It is also a great location to meet up for group projects.
02:41
Sparty's market
Sparty's is one of the most attractive things about MSU, strategically located all over campus! It kind of acts like a gas station market where there is a ton of snacks but also necessary things you would need. And all students containing the unlimited meal pass (students who live on campus) get to have free combos 6 out of the 7 days a week! A combo is 3 items that you can take out of Spartys for free!
01:02
Cafeteria: sny-phi
This Cafeteria is one of the more popular ones on MSU's campus. Since MSU is so big there is many cafeterias and each one is fairly big. Also I am not kidding when I say they have a lot of options because they do! They switch it up every day but always have the normal stuff like wraps, sandwiches, pizza, and pasta. Also all their menus or online each day so since I am close to a few I will just look up each ones menu and then decide where I want to eat.
01:14
International center
The International Center holds many cool features including a ton of spartan clothing and accessories, a foodcourt, and a bookstore. I have gone there a ton to get something to eat and then study next to the huge glass window that looks over a green field and the Red cedar river.
Michigan State University (MSU) 1855 Place
02:41
Sparty's market
Sparty's is one of the most attractive things about MSU, strategically located all over campus! It kind of acts like a gas station market where there is a ton of snacks but also necessary things you would need. And all students containing the unlimited meal pass (students who live on campus) get to have free combos 6 out of the 7 days a week! A combo is 3 items that you can take out of Spartys for free!
Michigan State University (MSU) Brody Hall
01:03
Brody cafeteria
Brody is the largest cafeteria on campus and by far the most popular. Which means it also has the most options of everything! It includes a Sparty's on the first floor as well so you could grab your combo if you are hungry but in a rush. It is surrounded by a few different dorms that complete the Brody neighborhood and most sophomores who stay on campus live there.
Michigan State University (MSU) International Center
01:14
International center
The International Center holds many cool features including a ton of spartan clothing and accessories, a foodcourt, and a bookstore. I have gone there a ton to get something to eat and then study next to the huge glass window that looks over a green field and the Red cedar river.
Michigan State University (MSU) McDonel Hall
02:39
The meal plan
We have unlimited meal plans! There is a silver, gold, and platinum meal plan for students who live on campus. Silver is the cheapest and just has unlimited swipes. Gold has additional swipes for guest passes. Platinum has additional swipes for guest passes as well as money on it that can be used like a credit card.