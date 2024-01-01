YOU'RE WATCHING
Middlebury College Dining & Food
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Dining & Food Reviews
01:03
Tori shows you ross dining hall
Although it may not be Tori's top pick, Ross is one of the major dining halls at Midd. It's connected to Ross Commons Dorms and offers a wide selection of tasty food, including pizza at every meal, a cereal bar, and an excellent selection of allergy-friendly food options.
00:59
Welcome to proctor dining hall!
Here's an up-close look at one of the most popular spaces on campus: Proctor dining hall, or simply "proc" for short. With its cozy vibe, it's a great place to grab a bite to eat, meet up with friends, and even study.
00:16
Shafer's market and deli
One of the closest locales to Midd's campus is the newly-renovated Shafer's. It acts as both a convenience store and a restaurant, making it a great place to grab something to eat when the dining halls just aren't cutting it.
01:07
A look through mccullough student center!
Arguably one of the most important buildings on campus, McCullough student center houses three central locales beloved by every student: Crossroads, our student-run café, The Grille, Middlebury's restaurant, and Midd Express, a convenience store. Many important events, like dance performances and Trivia Night, take place in McCullough!
Middlebury College
Middlebury College McCullough Student Center
01:07
A look through mccullough student center!
Arguably one of the most important buildings on campus, McCullough student center houses three central locales beloved by every student: Crossroads, our student-run café, The Grille, Middlebury's restaurant, and Midd Express, a convenience store. Many important events, like dance performances and Trivia Night, take place in McCullough!
Middlebury College Proctor Dining Hall
Middlebury College Ross Dining Hall
01:03
Tori shows you ross dining hall
Although it may not be Tori's top pick, Ross is one of the major dining halls at Midd. It's connected to Ross Commons Dorms and offers a wide selection of tasty food, including pizza at every meal, a cereal bar, and an excellent selection of allergy-friendly food options.